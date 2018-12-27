Program recycles Christmas trees into mulch

Boulder City residents can recycle their Christmas trees for free from now until Jan. 14.

Trees can be dropped off 24/7 in the recycling container at Bravo Field near the corner of Eagle Drive and Sixth Street.

The Boulder City recycling program is part of an effort to keep trees out of landfills in Southern Nevada. There are more than 30 drop-off locations throughout Las Vegas and Henderson. To make this happen in town, the Boulder City Public Works Department partners with BC Waste Free and the city of Henderson.

About 200 trees were recycled in Boulder City last year, and around 15,000 were recycled in the county. More than 227,000 trees have been recycled since the community-based program began counting trees in 2001.

“Recycling trees is a great way to give back to the community as they stay local and beautify our parks,” said Tara Pike-Nordstrom of the Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

When dropping off a Christmas tree at the recycling container, remove all nonorganic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Artificial Christmas trees and those with artificial snow cannot be recycled.

Trash is not accepted at the recycling container.

After the trees are recycled, they are turned into organic mulch, which residents can get for free starting Friday, Dec. 28. The mulch is available through Feb. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis at Pecos Legacy Park, 150 N. Pecos Road, and Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., both in Henderson.

Those coming to get mulch should bring their own shovel and a container.

For more information about Boulder City’s tree recycling program, contact Boulder City Public Works at 702-293-9301 or BC Waste Free at 702-293-2276.