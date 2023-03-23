45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Program aids survivors of Army veterans

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
March 22, 2023 - 6:41 pm
 
(File/Boulder City Review)
(File/Boulder City Review)

Many times after the loss of a loved one there are unresolved issues or questions that may surface months or years later. When that occurs with Army families who require such assistance, the Army is committed to help them through its Survivor Outreach Services program.

In Southern Nevada, the outreach coordinator is Lorna Briggson, a civilian contractor who represents SOS via supervision from the state’s Army National Guard unit. Irrespective of the deceased service member’s component, duty station, status, location or manner of death, Briggson offers dedicated outreach and support.

“We’re here to provide service to military families who have lost loved ones in the Army,” she explained.

Other military units have similar operations, but Briggson only works with Army families. Her territory covers from the middle of the state to the south.

“I have a counterpart in the north,” she said. “I have a caseload of 279 families, and I work with about 30 of them a month.”

But she is quick to point out that if she is contacted by a new family or one she knows who needs to see her immediately, she will make time. Regarding that, although her office is open five days a week during regular business hours, there is always someone available to answer the phone evenings and weekends.

When she initially contacts a family that has lost a loved one, sometimes she is told that they wish to grieve alone and do not require her services. In those instances she backs off and allows some time to pass, but she will contact them again in a reasonable time. She said she understands that everyone grieves in a different way, and she provides everyone enough space to let them go it alone if they so chose.

“We’re here to navigate … the path of least resistance for surviving families of fallen soldiers,” she proudly said of her organization.

Any surviving family member can contact Briggson directly at any time for any reason concerning needed support, or to address complaints by spouses or other dependents. Areas such as casualty assistance, receipt of military or VA benefits and related topics are within her purview.

Briggson is originally from New Mexico and comes from a longtime military family.

“My father was a major in the Air Force, and most of my uncles were also in the military. My son was in the Army as well,” she said.

Although she has been in her position for less than a year, she has been making the rounds of many veterans’ gatherings through the region. She was at the Boulder City’s Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery during the Wreaths Across America event in December, and also attended the dedication of a new area on the cemetery grounds.

She said she is planning to visit with many of the veterans’ service organizations such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion and the Disabled American Veterans, as time permits.

Briggson also arranges for eligible survivor families to receive official Gold Star lapel pins. The pins contain a gold star on a circular purple background. They are presented to widows, widowers, parents and other next of kin of armed forces members killed in combat operations.

There are many departments, units and agencies within the Army that survivors are often left to deal with, and Briggson’s job is to make it easier to clear the way. Some examples of the military contacts and services that she offers on a regular basis over and above general bereavement counseling include providing expertise on state and federal benefits, arranging for estate and financial advice when requested, educating the military command and community social services and support agencies of the needs of the survivors, forming networks and support groups so survivors can have peer support readily available, connecting survivors with appropriate mental health support and counseling as requested, connecting with emergency financial services, obtaining service reports when needed, providing military legal assistance, explaining the various educational benefits that are available and detailing health support availability through the military Tricare system.

Another area of explanation includes signing up survivors for the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System, known throughout the military as DEERS. It’s a database of information on uniformed service members that includes detailed contact information on family members. Registration in DEERS is required in order to receive Tricare benefits.

But more than that Briggson explained that in case of emergencies or other situations where contact of family members is required, “that particular military reporting system can be invaluable when time is of the essence.” She makes sure that family information of survivors is up-to-date.

Briggson can be contacted directly at 702-324-4767 or via email at lorna.m.briggson.ctr@army.mil.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
One commonality shared by COVID-19 and allergies? Wearing a face mask could offer some protecti ...
Is it allergies or COVID? Doctors outline the key differences
By John Przybys Special to the Boulder City Review

As if the return of allergy season weren’t bothersome enough, the lingering presence of COVID-19 adds another layer of unease to every sneeze, runny nose and sore throat.

The annual Big Clean event will return to the parking lot of Bravo Field at 891 Avenue B from 9 ...
Best Bets, March 23-29
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

1 BIG CLEAN: In addition to serving as a central point for donations of unwanted items, residents will be able to recycle a large range of things at the Big Clean event as well as having documents securely shredded. There is a limit of five boxes of documents to be shredded per vehicle.

Alan Goya stands on the lawn below the Bureau of Reclamation's administration building near Wil ...
City breaks ground on replacing historic lawn
By Mark Credico Special to the Boulder City Review

Boulder City broke ground on replacing the lawn in front of the Lower Colorado Basin Bureau of Reclamation’s Regional Administration building above Wilbur Square Park on Friday.

Jill Rowland-Lagan
Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clea ...
Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous
By Norma Vally Home Matters

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.