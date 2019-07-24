100°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Poster entries sought for film fest

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
July 24, 2019 - 3:00 pm
 

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

In the past, festival organizers commissioned an artist to design the poster.

“… this year we decided to open it up the community to see what people come up with,” said Tsvetelina Stefanova, executive director for the festival.

The winning design will represent the film festival and must include Boulder City, Hoover Dam or a Southern Nevada landscape. It must also be family-friendly and feature the text: “Dam Short Film Festival, February 13-16, 2020, Boulder Theatre, Boulder City, NV, and damshortfilm.org.”

Posters should state that it’s the “16th annual” film festival and leave room, preferably at the bottom, for sponsor logos, she said.

In addition to appearing on the poster, the design will be used for other promotional material such as tickets, passes, T-shirts and web banners.

Winner of the contest will receive $500, two VIP passes and festival swag. The second-place winner will receive two VIP passes and festival swag. The third-place winner will receive one VIP pass.

All entrants will receive two tickets for any program during the festival, which is scheduled Feb. 13-16.

The deadline to submit entries is Thursday, Aug. 1. Entries should be send as a Photoshop PSD file (set to 12×18 inches at 300 dpi) to admin@damshortfilm.org.

Text should be on a separate layer.

Winners will be asked to sign a release allowing the Dam Short Film Society to use the design in perpetuity, though submitters will retain the copyright to their works.

A look at previous years’ posters is available at http://www.damshortfilm.org/posters.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Chimichurri combines the fresh tastes of summer herbs into versatile sauce that ...
Summer flavors come alive in chimichurri
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I don’t often get this giddy when I share a recipe, but this one is so special I’m doing my happy dance.

 
Anchors Aweigh
By Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter has kittens in every color, shape ...
Community Briefs, July 25
By Boulder City Review

Story sessions planned at library

Senior Center, July 25
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Julie Sprague) Krissy Bishop, left, and Julie Sprague ride along a 7-mile stretch between Fort ...
Historic hoof steps: Posse members ride in tradition of Pony Express
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

In her long-sleeved red shirt, brown hat and vest, Julie Sprague followed in the footsteps — or more appropriately hoof steps — of her great-great-grandfather, Elijah Nicholas Wilson, participating in the 2019 Pony Express Re-ride.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The 3D printer at the Boulder City Library, 701 Ada ...
Library takes resources to new dimension
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Library is entering a different dimension with its new piece of equipment: a 3D printer.

Boulder City Community Club
Club hosting contest for new Doodlebug logo
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The group behind the Doodlebug Craft Bazaar, a longtime Boulder City festival, is hosting a contest to design a new logo for the event.

(Patti Diamond) Frozen lemonade concentrate gives marinade a lemony flavor. It’s easy to ...
Add lemony flavor with concentrate
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I’m always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I’m especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Con Edison Development–Copper Mountain Solar ...
Donation to Celebrate
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review