Popular block party moving location

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

According to Turner, it’s the longest-running music festival in the Vegas Valley, with this year being their 15th.

“Back in the day Shannon’s Pasta Pub hosted a block party and then Evan’s carried on the tradition for a few years,” Turner said. “Originally, I saw it as an opportunity to market The Dillinger and people loved it so much it became a tradition.

“All year long people ask me about the block party. It is the party of the year. Now that we have started hosting it at the end of October and changed to a Halloween theme, folks are losing their minds with excitement. I anticipate the 2025 Block Party to be the biggest one yet.”

The biggest change to this year’s event is the location. Instead of its traditional spot along Arizona Street, it will now be on Nevada Way, along the stretch where roadwork was recently completed.

“The financial impact of the road construction on Nevada Way this summer was devastating for downtown Boulder City businesses and I thought moving the Dillinger Block Party onto Nevada Way and renaming it the Boulder City Block Party was a great way to help businesses recover,” said Turner, who also owns the Skinny Bar on Nevada Way.

As part of the original plan for the recently-completed road work on Nevada Way, it called for gates to be placed near Arizona and Wyoming streets to accommodate events such as the 2025 New Year’s Eve party last year or the upcoming street dance. That plan was changed.

“The decorative gates were removed from the project, however approved traffic control and other safety precautions will be put in place for the event,” said Public Works Director Gary Poindexter.

In terms of this year’s musical line-up, Turner said it will be “an absolute blast.”

Bands will include Retrosonic and I Am a Hologram. In addition to music, there will be a pumpkin eating, pumpkin carving and Halloween costume contests. They are partnering with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, who is setting up a haunted house. The Dillinger Dog Show will also make its return this year. Turner said they’re also hoping to offer a Trunk or Treat for the kids and asked that if anyone wishes to organize that to contact him as soon as possible.

“The Boulder City Block Party is an all-day, family-friendly Halloween music festival and we invite everyone to join us,” he added.