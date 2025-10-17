62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Popular block party moving location

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
More Stories
bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 16, 2025 - 5:08 pm
 

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

According to Turner, it’s the longest-running music festival in the Vegas Valley, with this year being their 15th.

“Back in the day Shannon’s Pasta Pub hosted a block party and then Evan’s carried on the tradition for a few years,” Turner said. “Originally, I saw it as an opportunity to market The Dillinger and people loved it so much it became a tradition.

“All year long people ask me about the block party. It is the party of the year. Now that we have started hosting it at the end of October and changed to a Halloween theme, folks are losing their minds with excitement. I anticipate the 2025 Block Party to be the biggest one yet.”

The biggest change to this year’s event is the location. Instead of its traditional spot along Arizona Street, it will now be on Nevada Way, along the stretch where roadwork was recently completed.

“The financial impact of the road construction on Nevada Way this summer was devastating for downtown Boulder City businesses and I thought moving the Dillinger Block Party onto Nevada Way and renaming it the Boulder City Block Party was a great way to help businesses recover,” said Turner, who also owns the Skinny Bar on Nevada Way.

As part of the original plan for the recently-completed road work on Nevada Way, it called for gates to be placed near Arizona and Wyoming streets to accommodate events such as the 2025 New Year’s Eve party last year or the upcoming street dance. That plan was changed.

“The decorative gates were removed from the project, however approved traffic control and other safety precautions will be put in place for the event,” said Public Works Director Gary Poindexter.

In terms of this year’s musical line-up, Turner said it will be “an absolute blast.”

Bands will include Retrosonic and I Am a Hologram. In addition to music, there will be a pumpkin eating, pumpkin carving and Halloween costume contests. They are partnering with Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, who is setting up a haunted house. The Dillinger Dog Show will also make its return this year. Turner said they’re also hoping to offer a Trunk or Treat for the kids and asked that if anyone wishes to organize that to contact him as soon as possible.

“The Boulder City Block Party is an all-day, family-friendly Halloween music festival and we invite everyone to join us,” he added.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

bcr default image
Homecoming: Small town tradition
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Student achievement main focus at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

bcr default image
What is a PSA test and why you need one
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Rotarians Roger Hall and Doug Scheppmann help cook up ...
Wurst Fest kicks off fall event season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly three decades it kicks off a very busy event season in Boulder City; one that goes up into the holidays.

Chugging Along

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Class In Session: Bobcats hit the ground running
By Melani Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

The 2025-2026 school year is off to an exciting start at Garrett Junior High School. From impressive academic growth to new STEAM classes, our Bobcats are showing what it means to learn, lead, and succeed.