‘Pack’ event benefits Emergency Aid

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is one of 10 Southern Nevada food banks benefiting from Southwest Gas’ community initiatives to help tackle hunger issues facing residents.

(Southwest Gas) Marita Rhinehart, second from left, from Emergency Aid of Boulder City attended Southwest Gas’ Pack Shack event Saturday, July 27, that prepared 30,000 meals for 10 Southern Nevada food banks. Emergency Aid received 3,000 meals.

(Southwest Gas) Nearly 140 volunteers attended Southwest Gas’ Pack Shack event Saturday, July 27, where they packed 30,000 meals for 10 food banks in Southern Nevada.

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is one of 10 Southern Nevada food banks benefiting from Southwest Gas’ community initiatives to help tackle hunger issues facing residents.

On Saturday, nearly 140 volunteers packed 30,000 meals, 3,000 of which were donated to Emergency Aid.

More than 100 employees and their families from the Southwest Gas BLUE — Building Lives Up Everywhere volunteer team — joined with The Pack Shack, a national organization that seeks to increase awareness about hunger issues and provide food to nonprofit agencies, for the “Feed the Funnel Party” at the utility’s corporate headquarters in Las Vegas.

Representatives from each of the nonprofits receiving food attended to accept the nutritious meals.

Also receiving donations were Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada; Helping Hands of Vegas Valley; Bullhead City Food Bank; Virgin Valley Community Food Bank; Veteran’s Village; Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard; Las Vegas Rescue Mission; Hopelink of Southern Nevada; and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada.