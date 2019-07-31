101°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

‘Pack’ event benefits Emergency Aid

By Boulder City Review
July 31, 2019 - 1:51 pm
 

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is one of 10 Southern Nevada food banks benefiting from Southwest Gas’ community initiatives to help tackle hunger issues facing residents.

On Saturday, nearly 140 volunteers packed 30,000 meals, 3,000 of which were donated to Emergency Aid.

More than 100 employees and their families from the Southwest Gas BLUE — Building Lives Up Everywhere volunteer team — joined with The Pack Shack, a national organization that seeks to increase awareness about hunger issues and provide food to nonprofit agencies, for the “Feed the Funnel Party” at the utility’s corporate headquarters in Las Vegas.

Representatives from each of the nonprofits receiving food attended to accept the nutritious meals.

Also receiving donations were Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada; Helping Hands of Vegas Valley; Bullhead City Food Bank; Virgin Valley Community Food Bank; Veteran’s Village; Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard; Las Vegas Rescue Mission; Hopelink of Southern Nevada; and Lutheran Social Services of Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Art Guild) Erynn Knowles, who painted this cactus in bloom, will be among the app ...
Expo to showcase ‘Artists in Action’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The chance to learn more about the creative process artists use will highlight Saturday’s Artists in Action expo.

(Boulder Dam Credit Union) Boulder Dam Credit Union is presenting a one-day Women’s Lead ...
Retreat aims to foster women’s leadership skills
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder Dam Credit Union is fostering leadership skills in women by offering a special one-day retreat focusing on issues that will help them succeed.

(Patti Diamond) Meatloaf is one of the nation’s favorite comfort foods. It helps stretch ...
Stretch dollars with comfort food favorite
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

There are few foods more comforting than good old-fashioned meatloaf. I’m always surprised how much my family loves this humble dish, especially the kids. Who knew happiness could come in such an unassuming little package?

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Peter is a 2-year-old neutered male rabbit. He is litter box trai ...
Community Briefs, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

Senior Center, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Patti Diamond) Chimichurri combines the fresh tastes of summer herbs into versatile sauce that ...
Summer flavors come alive in chimichurri
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I don’t often get this giddy when I share a recipe, but this one is so special I’m doing my happy dance.

(Dam Short Film Society) Artists are being asked to submit designs for the 2020 Dam Short Film ...
Poster entries sought for film fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

 
Anchors Aweigh
By Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review