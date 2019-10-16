Numero Uno

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Austen Brown was presented with an InstaPot by Samantha Bigger of Boulder City Library after placing first in the library’s Mexican food contest Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The judges said they were impressed that he handmade the tortillas and sauce before assembling the enchiladas.

Austen Brown’s green chili enchiladas

Green enchilada sauce

1 white onion, diced

½ serrano pepper, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 4-ounce cans diced roasted green chiles

1 cup chicken broth

1½ teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Sauté onions, serrano pepper and garlic until fragrant. Add all ingredients into a blender and process until smooth.

Homemade flour tortillas

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 cup hot water

⅓ cup vegetable oil

Combine all ingredients into a medium bowl. Knead dough and separate into 16 parts. Cover and let rest for at least 20 minutes.

Roll out dough on a well-floured surface.

Cook each tortilla on a cast iron skilled until lightly browned.

Enchilada spice blend

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon brown sugar

Green chili enchiladas

Green chili enchilada sauce or 28-ounce can

Flour tortillas, homemade or 10-16 store bought

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 white onion, diced

1 can black beans

1 can Rotel tomatoes

2 chicken breasts, cut into strips

3 teaspoons spice blend

1 cup cheese, grated

Sauté chicken in 2 teaspoons spice blend until cooked through. Add vegetables and sauté until onions become translucent and mixture is fragrant. Sprinkle in additional spice blend to taste. Add Rotel tomatoes and black beans.

Divide ingredients into tortillas and roll. Place filled tortillas into a 13-by-9-inch baking pan. Thoroughly cover in green enchilada sauce. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 F in the oven until the cheese melts.