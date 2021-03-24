50°F
weather icon Rain
Boulder City NV
Community

Nevada citizen a Revolutionary descendant

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
March 24, 2021 - 4:58 pm
 

The National Sons of the American Revolution was formed in 1876 by John Austin Stevens, who envisioned a hereditary social group. In 1889, William Osborn McDowell formed a similar group and decided to expand it to be a mass movement of descendants of Revolutionary patriots as opposed to a more closed social club that Stevens had formed. Additionally, McDowell was instrumental in forming the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890. A chapter of that organization thrives in Nevada.

There are many local residents who embellish the Spirit of ’76 and the Sons of the American Revolution. But not all of them dress for the occasion. Gary B. Parriott is an exception, however. He is a proud member and officially dresses the part.

“I started doing some research a few years ago, and I ultimately figured out there was a sergeant that served in a Revolutionary battalion that was actually my fourth great-grandfather. He had quite a career that was well-documented,” Parriott explained. “Subsequent to that research, I ended up joining the hereditary organization.”

Parriott was eligible to join because he was a direct blood descendant, and more than that, he “was a direct male descendant,” he proudly said.

The soldier’s surname (first name Christopher) was spelled slightly differently. But having survived and passed down through the decades, it was close enough for Parriott to be able to legitimately trace it to his own spelling with the help of a genealogist. And he found that his ancestral granddad got around.

“I’m quite certain that Christopher would have seen George Washington,” Parriott said, “because there is a record that he was at Valley Forge. He was actually considered part of the Continental Army.”

Parriott said that the Army was a more structured organization as opposed to state militias.

Parriott worked overseas for the Department of Defense as a civilian for many years before moving to Nevada. When he decided to trace his heritage, he said “It took quite a bit of research. You really have to prove every generation going back to your patriot ancestor with some sort of a document to substantiate the fact” that one is related to a patriot back in the 1700s.

Sometime after having been accepted as a member of the Sons, he decided to start dressing the part. At first, he purchased buckskin-style clothing of the type early Americans Daniel Boone or Davy Crockett might have worn. “There is a pretty good chance Christopher would have worn clothes like that,” he explained.

Sometime later, after additional research, he decided to don a more formal blue uniform that included a tricorn hat and a white crisscrossed sash. Back in the 1700s the sash was often used to hold a saber.

“Christopher probably didn’t carry a saber,” Parriott said, “but I was on the color guard for the State of Nevada Sons of the American Revolution.” As a part of that unit he was asked to add a scabbard and sword to his uniform.

For more information about the Sons, interested individuals can email garyparriott@gmail.com. And don’t worry, uniforms are optional.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sund ...
Traditional soup comforting year-round
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich savory chicken broth with tender pieces of chicken and pillowy, cloud-like dumplings made from matzo. Anytime I see it on the menu at a deli I order it, especially if I’m in need of revitalization. They don’t call it Jewish penicillin for nothing.

(Patti Diamond) You can hide vegetables from picky eaters in sauces and dishes such as this ma ...
Get saucy to hide vegetables from picky eaters
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Even the most enthusiastic vegetable lovers can have a hard time getting that five a day. But when you have kids who act like you’re trying to poison them with peas, it’s even harder. That said, I’m not above suggesting you sneak veggies into your children’s food. Welcome to this episode of “Crouching Mother, Hidden Veggies.”

Getty Images
Barley ‘burglary’ lands Eureka its first jail
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Since 1865, the bustling mining camp of Eureka, an offshoot of Austin, was rolling along nicely, producing a wealth of ore for the stamp mills.

(Norma Vally) Instead of trying - and failing - to match a field of tiles when one has broken, ...
Accentuate the positive with artistic tiles
By Norma Vally Home Matters

One or a few cracked, loose or chipped tiles can downgrade the look and even function of an entire floor, wall or countertop, especially if they’re situated in a high usage or visible area. In a bathtub/shower or any wet location, marred tiles can lead to water damage to the substrate, causing musty odors, mold growth, loosening of tiles, etc.

(Patti Diamond) For St. Patrick’s Day, try an Irish boxty, a potato pancake made with a mix o ...
Potato pancakes get Irish twist for St. Patrick’s Day
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Every year, I try to come up with a creative spin on Irish food for St. Patrick’s Day beyond corned beef and cabbage — things soaked with Bailey’s or regular food magically tinted green.

(Patti Diamond) Pork piccata, a staple at Italian restaurants, can easily be prepared at home. ...
Restaurant favorite made easily at home
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Piccata: the Italian restaurant classic. You’ve seen it, you’ve ordered it, you’ve fallen in love with it, but what the heck is piccata? I’m glad you asked.

(Getty Images)
Program aims to help veterans fight loneliness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

To help combat the isolation and loneliness many veterans are feeling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are being “connected” with area volunteers who will check on them and see if there is anything they need.

(Patti Diamond) Arroz con pollo, literally rice with chicken, is a simple, one-pot dish that ge ...
One-pot chicken dish like hug from grandma
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Arroz con pollo literally means “rice with chicken” in Spanish. Nearly every culture has a rendition of this dish because it’s inexpensive, feeds a crowd, it’s easy to throw together and everyone loves it.

Centers offer alternatives to larger VA facilities
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The Department of Veterans Affairs, more traditionally known as the VA, has several offices in and around Las Vegas. Although physical access has been somewhat limited due to the current pandemic, the agency still manages to offer many services including assisting with applying for government benefits.