85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Names in the News, June 20

By Boulder City Review
June 19, 2019 - 3:10 pm
 

Lehr named to dean’s list at Wisconsin college

Alea Lehr, of Boulder City, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Lehr is a junior at the college.

Murphy graduates from University of San Diego

Alexandria Murphy, of Boulder City, graduated from the University of San Diego in California on May 26. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The University of San Diego has more than 9,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Boulder’s Best: Great places to play tourist at home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the arrival Friday, June 21, of summer, the time when many people take vacations and travel, it’s also a great opportunity for those in Boulder City to play tourist in their town. To help residents decide where to go and what to do, we here at the Boulder City Review have compiled a list of places in town to play tourist. This list provides a variety of options and is not exhaustive.

(Patti Diamond) Just blend fresh or frozen fruit with chia seeds to create jam.
Surprise ingredient makes easiest jam ever
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

I remember every summer my mom would make the best jams and jellies with all the perfectly ripe seasonal fruits. She made strawberry, peach, plum, apricot and even strawberry rhubarb jam.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Joe DeSimone accepts the business person of the yea ...
Chamber recognizes business leaders
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual installation and awards program where several local businesses and community members were honored.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, in back, spends so ...
Seen on Scene: At the Chamber Awards and Installation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt, in back, spends some time with Judge Victor Miller and his wife, Cora-Lee Miller, at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards and installation ceremony June 12 at The Patio at Chilly Jilly’z.

Community Briefs, June 20
By Boulder City Review

Library to present shows on Einstein, magic

Senior Center, June 20
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

(Roger Hall) Tony Scheppmann, left, and his father, Doug Scheppmann, participate in a recent Bo ...
Scheppmanns serve side by side
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Side by side by side. That’s how Doug Scheppmann and his sons, Tony and Scott, work and serve together.

Boulder City’s pool, 861 Avenue B., will participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson ...
Lifesaving message goes global
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Next week, people in Boulder City can participate in something fun, free and educational with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

(Norma Vally) Popcorn ceilings are no longer in fashion, but before removing them they should b ...
Popcorn ceiling removal can pose health risks
By Norma Vally Home Matters

The dreaded popcorn ceiling, aka cottage cheese, stucco, etc., has long fallen out of favor in the design world. That objectionable lumpy surface — dated, dust collecting, difficult to clean — is something most homeowners can’t wait to get rid of. We are familiar with this angst as many of our houses were constructed during a time when “popcorn” wasn’t just for eating.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Twelve-year-old Thomas Friesz casts off at his firs ...
Seen on Scene: At Free Fishing Day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Twelve-year-old Thomas Friesz casts off at his first Free Fishing Day at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City on Saturday, June 8.