Names in the News, June 20

Lehr named to dean’s list at Wisconsin college

Alea Lehr, of Boulder City, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.

Lehr is a junior at the college.

Murphy graduates from University of San Diego

Alexandria Murphy, of Boulder City, graduated from the University of San Diego in California on May 26. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

The University of San Diego has more than 9,000 students from 77 countries and 44 states.