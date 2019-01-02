Names in the News, Jan 3

AAUW presents scholarships

Five local women have been awarded a total of $4,500 in scholarships for the coming spring semester by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women.

Scholarships were presented to Susan Grafton of Boulder City, who is majoring in elementary education; Tammie Kamisato of Henderson, who is majoring in nursing; Jennifer Walsh of Henderson, who is majoring in psychology; Sherri Henderson-Kresser of Boulder City, who is majoring in elementary education with a special education concentration; and Mariah Costello of Henderson, who is majoring in nursing.

The scholarship recipients are all students at Nevada State College.

They were chosen from more than 30 applicants from four colleges and universities.

Application information for fall semester scholarships is scheduled to be posted this month on the local group’s website, bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships.