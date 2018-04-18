Names in the News, April 19

Edlund named salutatorian at Menlo College

Dustin Edlund ​has been ​named salutatorian of ​​the class of 2018​ at Menlo College​ in Atherton, California. Edlund will graduate ​May 5, receiving a Bachelor of Science in business​ with a finance concentration​​​.

While attending Menlo College, Edlund interned at Golden Gate Financial and was inducted into the Beta Gamma Sigma and Alpha Chi honor societies. He plans to pursue his graduate degree this fall at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business MBA program at the College of William and Mary in ​Virginia.

He is a 2015 graduate of Boulder City High School and the son of Brent and Kris Edlund of Boulder City.