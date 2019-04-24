Names in the News, April 18

Local residents earn degrees

Several Boulder City residents earned degrees recently from online university Western Governors University.

Local graduates are Angela De Jong, who received a Master of Arts in science education (5-9); Carol Lelles, who received a Bachelor of Science in business management; Chad Stuart, who received a Bachelor of Science in information technology, security emphasis; Leisel Morris, who received a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction; Robert Napier, who received a Bachelor of Science in accounting; and Thomas Stewart, who received a Bachelor of Science in business management.

High school teacher recognized

Boulder City High School chemistry and physics teacher Chris Bires was recently recognized by Las Vegas Fire and Rescue for teaching a chemistry course in the hazmat academy training program.

Bires taught the course to more than 30 technicians from Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County School District Emergency Management and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. According to BCHS Principal Amy Wagner, the battalion chief told the school the class was the most well-received chemistry course people in the department could remember.

Bires was given a fire helmet with the school’s colors and a plaque in appreciation for his lesson.