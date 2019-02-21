Museum lecture series returns

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is reviving its Third Thursday lecture series.

(Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum) The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is reviving its Third Thursday lecture series. The first presentation, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 21, will feature Kay Moore, who will present “Bold Women of Southern Nevada” in the Segerblom Theatre inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is reviving its Third Thursday lecture series and will highlight unknown stories about Southern Nevada.

“It used to be a huge hit for our museum,” said Tiane Marie, development officer/collections technician.

The 2019 series, “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada,” will start at 6 p.m. March 21 in the Segerblom Theatre inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Kay Moore will be presenting “Bold Women of Southern Nevada.” Refreshments will be served.

“It is a great historical night for the community,” Marie said. “It’s free and a great night for history.”

She said the speakers will be sharing a different story every month, and they are ones people don’t hear every day.

“This will be way different than what people are used to,” she added.

The Third Thursday lecture series was started in 2009 but was discontinued about three years ago. Marie said it is able to make its return the through the sponsorship of Boulder Dam Credit Union.

“We’re just proud to provide an educational, cultural and historical benefit to the city of Boulder City,” said Eric Estes, president and CEO of the credit union.

This series will continue on the third Thursdays of April, May, June, September and October. Other speakers are Michael Green, Andrew Dunar, Claytee White, Karen Wilt and Caryll Dziedziak.

Contact the museum at 702-294-1988 for more information.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.