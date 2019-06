Mountain of Support

Now that my local farmers market is open for the summer, my teenaged son goes every week. He’s especially fond of an artisanal chocolatier who makes delectable chocolate truffles. The chocolates come in four varieties, and he buys one of each and savors them all week long. I was floored to find he’s been paying $2.50 for about an ounce of chocolate. That’s a $10 a week chocolate habit.