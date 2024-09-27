Mitchell has big goals about new school year

Mitchell Elementary is off to a strong start for our students thanks to our impactful professionals and our engaged community. We currently have 357 enrolled students. Thirty-three of our students have chosen Mitchell and commute as Change of School Assignment students. We are grateful that they have joined our team of learners and leaders.

Mitchell continues to focus on student achievement. This year, we have adjusted our daily schedules so teachers can focus on high-quality Tier I instruction using strategies that engage all students. In our School Performance Plan, we have set the goal and created the systems to have 70% of our second-grade students score above the 60th percentile in Reading on the Spring MAP assessment. This will put the majority of our students on track to read by grade three as they enter the next stages of their elementary learning.

As a staff, we have focused our efforts to increase student achievement in science through an additional science class. Our Science teacher, Ms. Tucker, is sparking interest through her classroom instruction and also through activities for our whole school including giving our students the opportunity to experience a Star Lab in October. We are looking forward to our first Science Fair this spring so our students can demonstrate their learning through scientific inquiry.

We are thrilled with the addition of Claire Lustumbo to our team. Not only is she our new counselor, but she is the 2025 Nevada School Counselor of the Year. She is starting some new traditions including Coffee with the Counselor. Once a month, she hosts a parent meeting to share the ways that school counselors support student success.

Upcoming events include celebrating Public Power Day with the city of Boulder City, Spooktacular, Boulder City Fire Crew Day, and the Turkey Trot. Before we know it, it will be December. Mr. Hallam, our Music teacher, is excited to offer performances for both our first- and second-grade classes. Ms. Handley will have us running one more time on Dec. 19 before we pause for Winter Break.

The Rotarians of Boulder City continue their enthusiastic support of our classrooms offering mini-grants to every teacher to purchase supplies to promote learning engagement. They treated the teachers to a delightful breakfast on their first day back in August. Rotary is also supporting our Family Night during Nevada Reading Week. As a Seven Habits Leader in Me Lighthouse school, we have much in common with the values espoused by Rotary. We are honored by their continued support of our school.

Speaking of Nevada Reading Week this coming March, the Friends of the Boulder City Library are providing healthy snacks for Family Night and the Read and Run. Mitchell Elementary is fortunate to have the support of our community so we can continue to grow a love of reading.

Boulder Dam Credit Union continues to promote the financial literacy of our students through Moola Moola. Each Thursday, they are at our school offering students the opportunity to make deposits in their personal accounts and to celebrate these practices. The Credit Union used the annual kickoff of Moola Moola to treat our staff to breakfast. The delightful breakfast was the perfect pick-me-up for the Mitchell staff.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Mitchell Elementary PAC for continuing to organize and support the Bubble Run. This fundraiser provides additional funds to support our students and classrooms. This year’s fundraiser was flawlessly executed thanks to the hard work and enthusiasm of the PAC. As a school, we continue to be awed by our community’s outstanding generosity. Once again, our students, families, and community raised over $40,000 for the school. We are so grateful.