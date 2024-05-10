70°F
May the Fourth Be With You (a day early)

DIY could be more costly and risky than DIFM
Therapy dogs make testing ‘stress free’ at King Elementary
Statehouse daughter heads services to veterans
Garrett Jr. High keeps busy as school year nears its end
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
May 9, 2024 - 9:54 pm
 

LEFT: Sophomore Delaney Loeslein gets some assistance during the class challenge of Hungry, Hungry Hippo at Friday’s BCHS year-end assembly.

Senior Sterling Morris, center, receives a basket of plastic balls from a classmate during one of several games during the assembly. The goal was the dump the balls into their classmates’ baskets down the line.

ABOVE: The BCHS robotics team displayed their award-winning robot Friday as it not only picked up plastic rings but was able to throw it at a designated target.

BELOW: In honor of “Star Wars Day” (May 4th), students were asked trivia questions about the classic sci-fi series. If they felt the answer was true, they were told to put their hands on their heads. If false, on their hips. Here, the juniors tried their hands at trivia.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

DIY could be more costly and risky than DIFM
Norma Vally

Back in the days of my home-show appearances, attendees would often ask me the same kind of question—“Do you think I could renovate my own bathroom (kitchen, bedroom…)?” To which I would always answer, “Do you know how to replace a light switch?” That would always make them chuckle.

Therapy dogs make testing ‘stress free’ at King Elementary
By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal

Test anxiety is a common concern for teachers, parents, and students, especially this time of year for King students as they prepare to take the state test for the first time.

Statehouse daughter heads services to veterans

It’s not out of the ordinary for journalists to sometimes leave the profession and try something new. Especially when they feel a family connection urging them to enter into a divergent field of employment. That’s what happened to one local individual.

Photo courtesy Sonja Howard Ernie Howard, a 1995 Boulder City High School graduate, holds some ...
Howard turns passion into full-time job
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For many self-published authors, the passion to put words on a page ends up being a hobby they do when everyday life frees up a few minutes here and there to do so.

BCHS gearing up for spring play
By Krysta Phenix BCHS drama teacher

Spring is in the air and life is abuzz in the Boulder City High School Theatre Department. While residents all over town are packing their winter clothes and embarking on spring cleaning projects; students in the drama department are collaborating on their spring performance of “Yard Sale” by Tim Kelly.

Andrew Mitchell Elementary goes beyond 7 Habits
By Tracy Echeverria Andrew Mitchell Elementary Principal

As a Leader In Me School, Mitchell Elementary frequently refers to the 7 Habits. As a matter of fact, each day at our morning ceremony, students and staff recite our mission statement, which refers specifically to the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

LMNRA has deep roots in Boulder City
By John Haynes Public Affairs Officer, LMNRA

We at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are constantly amazed and grateful for the support from the Boulder City community. We also strive to provide great service to the people of this great town.

Local business funds memorial bench at King
By Jason Schrock Martha P. King Elementary Principal

For over a year, the staff at Martha P. King has been working with the Giamanco family to create a memorial bench for their little girl, Emilee.

Photo courtesy Kathleen Wood Kathleen Wood, a 1974 BCHS graduate, has been piloting raft tours ...
A river runs through it
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

To say that Kathleen Wood knows the portion of the Colorado River between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach like the back of her hand is definitely an understatement.