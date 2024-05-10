May the Fourth Be With You (a day early)

LEFT: Sophomore Delaney Loeslein gets some assistance during the class challenge of Hungry, Hungry Hippo at Friday’s BCHS year-end assembly.

DIY could be more costly and risky than DIFM

In honor of “Star Wars Day” (May 4th), students were asked trivia questions about the classic sci-fi series. If they felt the answer was true, they were told to put their hands on their heads. If false, on their hips.

The BCHS robotics team displayed their award-winning robot Friday as it not only picked up plastic rings but was able to throw it at a designated target.

Senior Sterling Morris, center, receives a basket of plastic balls from a classmate during one of several games during the assembly.

Senior Sterling Morris, center, receives a basket of plastic balls from a classmate during one of several games during the assembly.

Sophomore Delaney Loeslein gets some assistance during the class challenge of Hungry, Hungry Hippo.

LEFT: Sophomore Delaney Loeslein gets some assistance during the class challenge of Hungry, Hungry Hippo at Friday’s BCHS year-end assembly.

Senior Sterling Morris, center, receives a basket of plastic balls from a classmate during one of several games during the assembly. The goal was the dump the balls into their classmates’ baskets down the line.

ABOVE: The BCHS robotics team displayed their award-winning robot Friday as it not only picked up plastic rings but was able to throw it at a designated target.

BELOW: In honor of “Star Wars Day” (May 4th), students were asked trivia questions about the classic sci-fi series. If they felt the answer was true, they were told to put their hands on their heads. If false, on their hips. Here, the juniors tried their hands at trivia.