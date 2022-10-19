Master gardeners disseminate knowledge, DIY help

As temperatures slowly start to drop we can finally get a feel for fall and everything pumpkin that fills menus, shelves and Pinterest boards. Pumpkins are undoubtedly the foremost visual cue for autumn. But only autumn. We don’t decorate Christmas pumpkins, put them in Easter baskets or set them on Fourth of July picnic tables. There’s just something about a pumpkin’s shape and color that immediately tells us what time of year it is.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) Pumpkins are a sure sign that fall has arrived and make good vessels for arrangements featuring succulents.

In the spirit of pumpkin season, here are a few fun facts:

Pumpkins are a winter squash, which technically make them a fruit.

The main difference between a squash and a gourd is squash are grown for eating, gourds for decorating.

The oldest recorded pumpkin seeds were found in Mexico and date back to around 7000-5550 B.C.

The U.S. produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkin a year, 80 percent of which is harvested in October. (Oh my gourd, that’s a lot of pumpkin.)

Pumpkins are 92 percent water, even more than watermelon, at 91 percent.

They are high in vitamin A due to their carotenoid richness, which also gives them their characteristic color.

On a whole, pumpkins are considered to be a low calorie, incredibly healthy, weight-loss-friendly food. (So, we can feel less guilty about going for that second slice of pumpkin pie.)

I recently had the pleasure of discovering the most beautiful succulent pumpkin arrangements. Teri Barnaby, a local bookkeeper and former Boulder City resident, shared with me her wonderful experience working with her sister, Nancy Helt, a master gardener at the Master Gardeners Association of San Diego County. As a fundraiser these master gardeners and other volunteers made dozens of these stunning autumn creations with sales benefiting the nonprofit organization.

I was so happy to learn that master gardener programs have existed in the U.S. since 1973 in all 50 states. In fact, Nevada has master gardener programs in several counties, including one near us: 8050 Paradise Road, Suite 100, Las Vegas.

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension Master Gardener Program is a result of a decision made under President Abraham Lincoln. “Founded in 1874, the University of Nevada, Reno was established as Nevada’s land-grant institution under the Morrill Act of 1862, which was signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln and provided for a land-grant institution in each state of the Union. The designation allowed for use of funds generated by the sale of federal lands to establish and operate universities.” (www.unr.edu/nevada-today/nevada-stories/land-grant)

“We are 100 percent powered by volunteers,” explains Susan Lloyd, master gardener program assistant and master gardener, representing Clark County.

As Susan cheerfully points out, part of the extension’s mission statement is to “disseminate” knowledge, “as though sowing seeds…”

A treasure trove of information and activities, just part of what they do is offer workshops, support community and school gardens, staff a home gardening help line (702-257-5556) and offer a hefty calendar of monthly events — definitely worth checking out and fun for the whole family. Visit www.extension.unr.edu/events.aspx for details.

Teri was kind enough to share what she learned from these master gardeners on how to create stunning DIY succulent pumpkin arrangements:

1. Choose a pumpkin or gourd; ones with a flatter top work best.

2. Coat the top of the pumpkin with spray adhesive or use a glue gun to adhere dried moss, creating a bed.

3. Decorate the bed with live or fake succulents, adhering each one with a glue gun.

4. Keep them out of direct sunlight and spritz with water about once a week.

Teri explained that smaller pumpkins last longer since they have a more solid center, making them less apt to rot. Ideally they will last throughout the fall season. Then you can pluck the succulents off the top and replant them in the ground or a pot.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.