47°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Man’s burning desire for adventure pays off

By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear
December 14, 2022 - 3:35 pm
 
Dave Maxwell
Dave Maxwell

Not all prospectors in Nevada, following the success of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City and numerous other small communities on what the late historian Gerald Higgs called “The Bonanza Road,” were looking for gold, silver, lead, etc. One man in particular, was looking for something that was very useful as a household product of the day.

Just along the eastern edge of Death Valley, California, the Funeral Range is as forbidding as its name. At the time of this story, looking even further eastward from that range held no more to encourage the spirit of adventure and discovery. But Aaron Winters was a man willing to look for that adventure as he was looking for the chemical element boron — the element from which Borax is made.

Borax has been used for cleaning since the ancient Egyptians. It’s alkaline, so it softens in water, allowing for more effective cleaning. Borax can be used for doing laundry, washing floors and a variety of other uses including to help get rid of fleas by sprinkling on dog beds, carpets and other areas where bugs may live.

Its many benefits made it a handy all-purpose cleaner of the time. For over 130 years Borax has developed many additional home and industrial uses.

Winters and his Spanish-American wife, Rosie, ventured into this part of Death Valley in the late 1870s and settled at Ash Meadows. A hillside dugout near a tiny trickling spring was their homesite and they scratched out a most meager living learning from the nearby Indians to survive on mesquite beans and chuckwalla meat. Chuckwallas are lizards found primarily in arid regions of the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

Rosie, it was said, didn’t like living in the desert, but Aaron did not want to give up his dream that somewhere in that inhospitable desert untold riches lay just beyond his grasp.

In 1881, an unnamed lone prospector wandered into the Winters’ homesite at Ash Meadows. Invited to stay the night and share an evening meal with them, the stranger began to tell stories of boron discoveries that had been made recently further north around Columbus, Nevada, in Esmeralda County and the area was presently thriving because of it. Winters listened intently, even to asking questions as to what would prove the presence of boron in the ghostly alkali desert around them, if any might really be there.

The visitor explained carefully that with certain chemicals mixed with boron and fired with alcohol, the substance would produce a green flame.

When the visitor finally departed, Winters took off on a long trip to San Bernardino to get the proper chemicals to conduct such experiments. After his return, Aaron and Rosie traveled on foot over the Funeral Range and into Death Valley, where he suspected the existence of boron. Making camp at Furnace Creek late one evening, Aaron mixed the chemicals with the suspected boron. In the light of a pale, moonlit night he fired the sample and waited. Then he exclaimed, “She burns green. Rosie, we’re rich!”

By 1883, Winters sold his properties for $20,000 to the William T. Coleman Company, which became the Harmony Borax Works.

When in full operation, the Harmony Borax Works employed 40 men, who produced three tons of borax daily and used several large 20-mule teams and double wagons to haul the long overland route to the closest railroad station at Mojave, California. Hence, the famous image of the 20-mule team.

Coleman sold his operation to Francis Marion Smith in 1890 and it was Smith who later promoted the famous 20-Mule Team Brand advertising slogan.

As for Aaron and Rosie Winters, historian Don Ashbaugh wrote they “retired to a ranch” in the Pahrump Valley and often welcomed visitors. A few years later Aaron was asked to come to the county seat in Belmont, Nevada, to catch up on some back taxes, which were to be paid in gold.

Winters, an honest man, intended to go, but along the way was confronted at gunpoint by two young would-be robbers. Winters resisted and managed to wrestle the gun away from one of the men and used it in self-defense, killing the robber. The other gunman immediately surrendered. Winters was acquitted of the shooting and was said to have later even given the surviving gunman a job on his Pahrump ranch.

Ashbaugh wrote that Rosie died of tuberculosis and Aaron died some years later but he does not give the dates.

(Adapted from a story by Harold’s Club, Reno, 1950, Don Ashbaugh, 1963, and Death Valley Natural History Association, 2020)

Dave Maxwell is a Nevada news reporter with over 35 years in print and broadcast journalism, and greatly interested in early Nevada history. He can be reached at maxwellhe@yahoo.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Stewart “Grandpa” Earl wrote “ ...
Story Tellers Corner: ‘Grandpa’ writes tale of love, acceptance
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

As someone who goes by the moniker “Grandpa Earl,” it comes as no surprise that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren is one of Stewart Earl’s favorite pastimes.

(Anisa Buttar/ Boulder City Review) Boulder City resident Dorothy Burns takes a break from her ...
Burns feted at surprise party for 105th birthday
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Surrounded by family, friends and well-wishers, Dorothy Burns was surprised with a party to celebrate her 105th birthday at Lakeview Terrace on the afternoon of Dec. 7.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The mystery of how Jingle Cat, seen at Santa's Pict ...
Jingle Jill: Chamber CEO reveals alter ego as holiday mascot
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

The long-awaited mystery of who is prancing and dancing as the most cherished cat in town is over. Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan is Jingle Cat.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Erma Hall of Boulder City, who was presented with the Governor ...
Personal histories as valuable as buildings
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

As many of you may be able to relate to, I sat at the computer one afternoon and found myself going down a research rabbit hole. In search for some tourist data, I found myself fascinated with the Getty Research Institute’s article on Flap Books. (You can check it out on YouTube. Flap Book Gives a Lesson in Human Dissection. And yes, I realize I just shared too much information on what I find fascinating!)

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Santa Claus is getting a bit of local help to get l ...
City to help with Santa letters
By Boulder City Review

Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in action and getting ready for the holiday season. To help facilitate getting letters to them from the children in town, the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department has set up a special mailbox at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) The holiday season is a good time to declutter your home. Donation ...
Home purging brings clarity, helps people
By Norma Vally Home Matters

During the holidays our homes can start to get really stuffed with, well, stuff. All the wrapping paper, boxes, bags, bows. Between the gingerbread house, Christmas cookies, cakes and candy canes, we can be smothered by sweets alone. Then, of course, the decorations — garland and snowmen and lights, oh my. House clutter can quickly become the bane of the season if you let things go … so it’s time to let things go.

(Anisa Buttar/Boulder City Review) Emmylou Denman, 4, won first place in the Boulder City Revie ...
Coloring contest winners announced
By Boulder City Review

Creativity and sparkles captured the winning titles in the Boulder City Review’s third annual Christmas coloring contest.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Cheryl Dougherty's Christmas Jewels won first place ...
Jewels win Christmas cookie contest
By Boulder City Review

Cheryl Dougherty’s Christmas Jewels won the Boulder City Review’s fourth annual Christmas cookie contest.