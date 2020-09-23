98°F
Lunch resumes at senior center

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 23, 2020 - 4:02 pm
 

The Senior Center of Boulder City will resume serving lunches on-site Oct. 1.

Victoria Mason, executive director, said the board of directors agreed to open the center only for lunches while all other activities remain on hiatus until further notice.

“We are all so excited about this and I know most of you will be too,” she wrote in a letter to center patrons.

To comply with city, state and national health and safety guidelines, she said there will be specific procedures put in place for seniors to dine at the center. Additionally, attendance will be limited to 50 people each day.

“If we see that many more than 50 are wanting to have lunch at the center, we have discussed adding an additional seating time,” she said.

Each person who plans to have lunch at the facility will be given a list of rules and liability release statement that must be signed and returned. Masks must also be worn except when seated.

To dine at the center, each person must make a reservation by calling 702-293-3320 that day. Reservations will be accepted starting at 8:30 a.m.

Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. and those attending will be taken to a designated seat. Staff members will take drink and food requests, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

Mason said lunch is over at noon and when people are finished eating they will be asked to leave their trays on the table, put their masks back on and leave so that staff members can clean and sanitize the dining room.

Anyone arriving after 11:45 a.m. will not be served even if they have a reservation, she said. Staff may allow patrons to take their meals to go if they could not get to the center on time, she added.

For those who would prefer not to have lunch on-site, the center will continue delivering food through its Meals On Wheels program until at least January, she said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

