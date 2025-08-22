103°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Local schools welcome new staff faces

Garrett Junior High's new staff, from left, Christina O'Keeffe, Kelley Englestead, Monica Chavez.
Garrett Junior High's new staff, from left, Christina O'Keeffe, Kelley Englestead, Monica Chavez.
New teachers at Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope (St. Jude’s Healing Center) are, from left, Va ...
New teachers at Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope (St. Jude’s Healing Center) are, from left, Valerie Garner, Jared Lichniak and Hillary Douglas.
New BCHS staff include, from left, Katrina Carson, Jeanine Young and Sarah Panariso.
New BCHS staff include, from left, Katrina Carson, Jeanine Young and Sarah Panariso.
Sandi Piche is Grace Christian Academy's lone new teacher this year but had taught at the schoo ...
Sandi Piche is Grace Christian Academy's lone new teacher this year but had taught at the school in the past.
New staff at Andrew Mitchell Elementary include, from left, Carrie Record and Deborah Hayes.
New staff at Andrew Mitchell Elementary include, from left, Carrie Record and Deborah Hayes.
New staff at Martha King Elementary include, from left, Johnna Mellor, Kalyn Harvey and Arcadia ...
New staff at Martha King Elementary include, from left, Johnna Mellor, Kalyn Harvey and Arcadia Pacini. Not pictured Amanda Precht (P.E. assistant).
More Stories
bcr default image
Who’s supposed to weed out the weeds?
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Seth and Tammy Grabel (in black and blue) and their kids, Grace a ...
Howdy, partner! Western Inn Motel has new owners
bcr default image
Healthy aging at any age
bcr default image
When household products overpromise and actually deliver
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
August 21, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

Author John Steinbeck once wrote, “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.”

This year, each of Boulder City’s schools have new faces in various capacities. Each new teacher or staff member was asked the same question, “How do you feel about being a new staff member here?”

The following are the answers.

Boulder City High School

Katrina Carson, office manager: I absolutely love being here. I love that we’re small enough to interact with all the students individually.

Jeanine Young, nurse: I’m excited to be part of the Boulder City High School community. In living here, I’ve seen the benefits of a small town. I look forward to impacting students’ lives and their health while being a resource to the school.

Sarah Panariso, fine arts instructional asst.: I’m sure excited to be here because Dr. (Brendan) Holly is doing some amazing things with the band and choir programs. It’s exciting to see the students grow while watching him (Holly) take the programs into the future while honoring the past, is incredible.

Garrett Junior High

Christina O’Keeffe, librarian: I’m excited to be here as the new librarian. I’ve been teaching for 24 years but my first as a librarian. So, I’m super excited to be doing that here.

Kelley Englestead, seventh grade English Language Arts (ELA): This is my seventh year in teaching and I moved here from Alabama three years ago and had been teaching at charter schools, so I was really excited to come to Boulder City.

Monica Chavez, teaching aide: I’m happy to be here at Garrett Junior High. The past three years I was at Mitchell Elementary. I’m looking forward to this year.

Martha King Elementary

Johnna Mellor, STEAM teacher: I’m very excited. I’ve been working here off and on for about six years. For me, I’m doing a job I really enjoy. I love biology, science and art so it will be fun.

Kalyn Harvey, instructional aide: I’m super excited to meet new people and see new faces every day and have the opportunity to work with a variety of kids.

Arcadia Pacini, autism teacher: I’m honored to be at King. This is my third year here but my first as the intermediate autism teacher and I’m very excited.

Andrew Mitchell Elementary

Carrie Record, primary autism: I have been a teacher in Clark County for 13 years and I have always wanted to work at one of the schools out here. I love living in Boulder City and I am so excited to finally be a part of the school community, helping our special education students learn and grow.

Deborah Hayes, music: I’m excited to be back here in Boulder City. I lived here in the early 2000s, so I’m glad to be back because it has a special place in my heart. I love that this is a Leader in Me school. I’m very happy to be here.

Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope (St. Jude’s Healing Center)

Valerie Garner, English: I’m excited and invigorated. I’ve been teaching for 20 years and this just put a whole new twist on my teaching career.

Jared Lichniak, social studies: I’m just filled with a tremendous amount of pride to be chosen to be here and helping with the mission we’re trying to accomplish here.

Hillary Douglas, math: I’m super excited for this challenge. I just moved from Reno two weeks ago so everything is very new to me and I’m super excited for this change.

Grace Christian Academy

Sandi Piche, third-fourth combo class: I taught part-time science and art here, then pre-K, before I went to CCSD. But my heart is here. It feels like home because we have an amazing staff.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Who’s supposed to weed out the weeds?
By Norma Vally

“In the weeds” is a phrase used in the restaurant industry to describe when the front and/or back of the house becomes overwhelmed with orders, creating kitchen chaos.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Seth and Tammy Grabel (in black and blue) and their kids, Grace a ...
Howdy, partner! Western Inn Motel has new owners
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

For nearly 90 years, the Western Inn Motel has served as a temporary place for residents as well as travelers on their way to Hoover Dam, Las Vegas and beyond.

bcr default image
Healthy aging at any age
Community Heartbeat Boulder City Hospital

Healthy aging is the process of maintaining good physical, mental, and social health and well-being as we grow older. It is not just for older adults. It starts at any age. There are key areas of health that can help you stay strong and healthy throughout your life.

bcr default image
When household products overpromise and actually deliver
By Norma Vally

Every now and again you come across a product that makes you stand back and say, “Wow, that worked way better than I thought it would!” These gleeful moments come as a welcome surprise when we’re often disappointed by products that overpromise and under-deliver. When I find these little gems, I store them away in my mental DIY toolbox. This past month, I was happy to add a few more “must have” products that exceeded my expectations.

bcr default image
Summer is a time to be safe
Community Heartbeat By the Boulder City Hospital

It’s a safe bet that the one thing we all have in common every summer is managing the extreme heat and our body’s reaction to the excessive temperature prevalent in our geographic location.

Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday ...
Free fishing fun
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Logan Davis, along with his kids Winter and Maverick, tried their best to catch a fish Saturday, along with all the many others who enjoyed the city’s free fishing day at the pond at Veterans Memorial Park.

bcr default image
Ordinance promotes cleanliness, accessibility of public places
By City Manager Ned Thomas

Individuals camping in public spaces has increased dramatically in the past few years across the nation. On May 27 the city of Boulder City joined the cities of Reno, Las Vegas, Henderson, and Sparks, along with Clark, Washoe, and Nye counties in passing a measure to expand the prohibition on camping in public places within city limits. The new ordinance goes into effect on June 19, 2025.

Norm Zelaya on drums.
And all that jazz (in the park)
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

A relatively small but appreciative crowd turned out Saturday evening for Jazz in the Park, sponsored by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department and the Las Vegas Jazz Society. The evening featured the Marlane Coker Quintet and guest at Bicentennial Park.

bcr default image
Flushing faux pas may lead to clogs, costly repairs
By Norma Vally

When it comes to plumbing clogs, we can definitely apply the adage “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”…or in this case, a quart of Liquid Plumr.

BCR file photo by Ron Eland Around 75 pieces of art done by Connie Ferraro will be on display, ...
Art exhibition to showcase work of Connie Ferraro
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Connie Ferraro has worn many hats in her life. They have included Broadway dancer, actress, wife of longtime Boulder City Mayor Bob Ferraro and these days, artist.