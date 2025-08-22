Local schools welcome new staff faces

Author John Steinbeck once wrote, “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.”

New staff at Martha King Elementary include, from left, Johnna Mellor, Kalyn Harvey and Arcadia Pacini. Not pictured Amanda Precht (P.E. assistant).

Sandi Piche is Grace Christian Academy's lone new teacher this year but had taught at the school in the past.

New teachers at Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope (St. Jude’s Healing Center) are, from left, Valerie Garner, Jared Lichniak and Hillary Douglas.

Author John Steinbeck once wrote, “I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. Teaching might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit.”

This year, each of Boulder City’s schools have new faces in various capacities. Each new teacher or staff member was asked the same question, “How do you feel about being a new staff member here?”

The following are the answers.

Boulder City High School

Katrina Carson, office manager: I absolutely love being here. I love that we’re small enough to interact with all the students individually.

Jeanine Young, nurse: I’m excited to be part of the Boulder City High School community. In living here, I’ve seen the benefits of a small town. I look forward to impacting students’ lives and their health while being a resource to the school.

Sarah Panariso, fine arts instructional asst.: I’m sure excited to be here because Dr. (Brendan) Holly is doing some amazing things with the band and choir programs. It’s exciting to see the students grow while watching him (Holly) take the programs into the future while honoring the past, is incredible.

Garrett Junior High

Christina O’Keeffe, librarian: I’m excited to be here as the new librarian. I’ve been teaching for 24 years but my first as a librarian. So, I’m super excited to be doing that here.

Kelley Englestead, seventh grade English Language Arts (ELA): This is my seventh year in teaching and I moved here from Alabama three years ago and had been teaching at charter schools, so I was really excited to come to Boulder City.

Monica Chavez, teaching aide: I’m happy to be here at Garrett Junior High. The past three years I was at Mitchell Elementary. I’m looking forward to this year.

Martha King Elementary

Johnna Mellor, STEAM teacher: I’m very excited. I’ve been working here off and on for about six years. For me, I’m doing a job I really enjoy. I love biology, science and art so it will be fun.

Kalyn Harvey, instructional aide: I’m super excited to meet new people and see new faces every day and have the opportunity to work with a variety of kids.

Arcadia Pacini, autism teacher: I’m honored to be at King. This is my third year here but my first as the intermediate autism teacher and I’m very excited.

Andrew Mitchell Elementary

Carrie Record, primary autism: I have been a teacher in Clark County for 13 years and I have always wanted to work at one of the schools out here. I love living in Boulder City and I am so excited to finally be a part of the school community, helping our special education students learn and grow.

Deborah Hayes, music: I’m excited to be back here in Boulder City. I lived here in the early 2000s, so I’m glad to be back because it has a special place in my heart. I love that this is a Leader in Me school. I’m very happy to be here.

Amy Ayoub Academy of Hope (St. Jude’s Healing Center)

Valerie Garner, English: I’m excited and invigorated. I’ve been teaching for 20 years and this just put a whole new twist on my teaching career.

Jared Lichniak, social studies: I’m just filled with a tremendous amount of pride to be chosen to be here and helping with the mission we’re trying to accomplish here.

Hillary Douglas, math: I’m super excited for this challenge. I just moved from Reno two weeks ago so everything is very new to me and I’m super excited for this change.

Grace Christian Academy

Sandi Piche, third-fourth combo class: I taught part-time science and art here, then pre-K, before I went to CCSD. But my heart is here. It feels like home because we have an amazing staff.