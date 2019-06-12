82°F
Community

Lifesaving message goes global

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 12, 2019 - 4:29 pm
 

Next week, people in Boulder City can participate in something fun, free and educational with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

This yearly event takes place over a 24-hour period at approximately 600 locations in more than 20 countries. Its purpose is to share the message that swimming lessons save lives.

At the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B, it will take place Thursday, June 20, starting at noon.

“While we can say Olympic hopeful Zane Grothe has done laps in our pool, I believe we can also say our swimming programs have saved countless youth from becoming a tragic statistic,” said Parks and Recreation Director Roger Hall. “When the pool staff came to me with the idea of getting involved in this, I recognized a great opportunity for us to help show parents and the community just how important it is to learn to swim.”

The swimming lesson is free and open to anyone 6 months and older. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.

“Not only is this a fun and educational experience, it is also great to be able to say we in Boulder City are part of a global event,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “I’m proud of our leadership team and staff here at the pool for making swim lessons a priority for the kids of Boulder City.”

Participants have to stay for the entire 30-minute lesson to be counted in the event. Additionally, they have to sign a permission slip to allow the pool staff, city staff, World’s Largest Swimming Lesson organization or media in attendance to use any photos or videos of them taken during the lesson.

Those who take part in the lesson and want to join the open swim time at 1 p.m. can do so at a reduced rate of $2 for adults and $1 for youth and seniors.

For more information about the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, go to www.WLSL.org.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

