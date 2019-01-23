Library launches monthly book sales

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., is now holding a book sale at the end of each month.

Boulder City Library has started something new for 2019: monthly book sales.

“We always have patrons asking when the next big book sale is, so we know it’s a popular event at the library,” said Kim Diehm, director. “But holding a big sale like we have done in the past is a huge project that requires lots of volunteers, time and meeting room space to put it together. Since we are often short on all of those things, and overflowing in donations, we thought a monthly sale, set up on two tables in the center of the library, would be the quickest way to offer a ‘mini’ big book sale.”

The sales take place during operating hours at the library, 701 Adams Blvd., in the last week of each month. Hardcover books are 50 cents and paperbacks along with children’s materials are 25 cents.

Proceeds from the sales go toward library programs, performers, equipment and supplies.

“The sale is small enough to organize the items by theme and alphabetically by author, which makes browsing easier,” Diehm said. “The types of items we offer for sale include CDs, LPs, DVDs, fiction and nonfiction in hardcover or paperback, comics and graphic novels, and kids books. Last month, there was a focus on nonfiction titles and the upcoming sale will highlight biographies. There will always be great fiction titles to choose from, too.”

The next sale will run the week of Jan. 28.

“We vary what’s put into the sale because it depends on the type of donations that we receive,” Diehm said. “If you would like to donate materials, please make sure they are in good condition. Types of items we accept include fiction and nonfiction hardcover and paperbacks, LPs, CDs, DVDs, comics/graphic novels and kids books.”

She said they cannot accept VHS tapes, magazines, newspapers, text books and books that are dirty and in poor or damaged condition.

“If you miss the monthly big book sale, there is a bookshelf of donated items for sale just inside the entryway of the library that is always available for browsing,” she said.

Boulder City Library is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It can be reached at 702-293-1281.

