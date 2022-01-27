40°F
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 26, 2022 - 4:30 pm
 
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lend A Hand of Boulder City was recently awarded a $2 ...
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lend A Hand of Boulder City was recently awarded a $20,000 Dignity Health Community Grant.

Local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded a $20,000 Community Grant from Dignity Health.

“Sharing human kindness is a big task and we can’t change the world by ourselves,” said Sister Kathleen McGrail, chair of the Community Grants committee. “Through our Community Grants Program we are able to work collaboratively with community partners who share our goal of serving the vulnerable and underserved.”

Lend A Hand helps senior citizens and disabled residents remain independent in their homes by providing services like transportation to medical appointments and local errands, in-home care including light housekeeping and minor repairs, help coordinating appointments, companionship, respite for caregivers and medical equipment loans.

According to Dignity Health, these grant awards range from $20,000 to $100,000, and applicants must be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization. It awarded a total of $330,000 in community grants in 2022.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican is a nonprofit, faith-based health system. It has been guided by the vision and core values of the Adrian Dominican Sisters since 1947.

Lend A Hand, 400 Utah St., was founded in 1989, and its volunteers serve about 400 clients each year.

Representatives from the organization did not respond to several requests from the BCR for a comment.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Since opening her Farmers Insurance office in Bould ...
Business at Home: Horses, children benefit from Farmers agent’s devotion
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When Dawn and Jason Lee opened their Farmers Insurance Group agency in Boulder City two years ago, she said they made it their primary goal to get to know the community, what it’s about and support it as best as they could.

(Bob Morris) These red emu bushes have been planted to create a hedge. The best time to prune i ...
Time is ripe for pruning
By Bob Morris Gardening

This is the time of year when you can take large amounts of wood from trees, shrubs and many of our flowering and nonflowering plants. Break out your loppers or handsaw and make sure it’s sharp, adjusted and sanitized before you start pruning. Remember, you can remove small amounts from trees and shrubs any time during the year using hand pruners but now is the time for removing stuff using the “big guns.”

(Bob Morris) Steam can often been seen coming from a compost pile. The steam is because the com ...
Compost often steams in cold weather
By Bob Morris Gardening

Don’t be fooled because when compost is warm, it produces steam. It may look like it’s hot, but during this cold weather steam is very commonly found with warm compost. The temperature of compost when it’s cooling is only about 105 F. In the center of the pile it might be hotter but it’s not hot enough to damage plants.

(Bob Morris) A maximum minimum outdoor thermometer, such as this one by Taylor, can help you de ...
Some plants more susceptible to freezing temperatures
By Bob Morris Gardening

I went outside very early in the morning to put something in the recycling bins when I noticed frost on the lids. I thought, “We must’ve had a light freeze last night.” I checked my phone weather app for the low temperature. It said the low was 45 F. “No, that can’t be right.” I checked other sources for the low temperature and it varied from upward of 36 F. My trash lids won’t lie. Phone apps are good for predicting a possible freeze and needed protection, but nothing replaces verification that an actual freeze happened.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Pearl Johnstone, center, owner of Professional Pet ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Passionate about pets
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A passion for pets and their well-being is what keeps the staff at Professional Pet Room &Groom in Boulder City motivated each day.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.
Film fest remains virtual for 2022
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

(Bob Morris) Improved Meyer lemon is more cold hardy than other lemon varieties, and less susce ...
Plants classified by water use
By Bob Morris Gardening

Recently, I characterized mesic landscape plants, the types of plants that don’t like to be kept overly dry or overly wet but grow most rapidly and healthier in “moist soils.” Mesic plants run a gamut from those that can handle very wet soils to those that can tolerate somewhat dry soils. But as I mentioned before, mesic plants tolerate lawn irrigations.