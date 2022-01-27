Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant

Local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded a $20,000 Community Grant from Dignity Health.

“Sharing human kindness is a big task and we can’t change the world by ourselves,” said Sister Kathleen McGrail, chair of the Community Grants committee. “Through our Community Grants Program we are able to work collaboratively with community partners who share our goal of serving the vulnerable and underserved.”

Lend A Hand helps senior citizens and disabled residents remain independent in their homes by providing services like transportation to medical appointments and local errands, in-home care including light housekeeping and minor repairs, help coordinating appointments, companionship, respite for caregivers and medical equipment loans.

According to Dignity Health, these grant awards range from $20,000 to $100,000, and applicants must be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization. It awarded a total of $330,000 in community grants in 2022.

Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican is a nonprofit, faith-based health system. It has been guided by the vision and core values of the Adrian Dominican Sisters since 1947.

Lend A Hand, 400 Utah St., was founded in 1989, and its volunteers serve about 400 clients each year.

Representatives from the organization did not respond to several requests from the BCR for a comment.

