Legos, lights liven library

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

(Owen Krepps/Boulder City Review) Emma Clark plays with the new Lego wall at the Boulder City Library, which was one of the additions made with money given from the Friends of the Library group.

The Boulder City Library has made some additions to its services and changes to the building as the Friends of the Library group has funded a Take What You Need station, Lego wall and new LED lighting.

The Take What You Need stations have been added to the men’s and women’s restrooms. This is a free collection of assorted goods such as feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, combs, shampoo and sunscreen to help those in need.

“Through the Take What You Need, library users experiencing homelessness or those struggling with the current economy can get supplies they need to remain healthy and clean,” said Kim Diehm, library director.

The library paid for these materials with money donated by the Friends of the Library in partnership with Boulder City stores.

“We are so grateful to the stores for working with our Friends to produce this much-needed resource. Since it was started, it has been in constant demand,” said Jessica Jones, head of youth services for the library.

She said this was the biggest investment of time and money from the Friends.

Elsewhere, the overall lighting and atmosphere have been updated in the library as LED lights have been hung, which sheds some light, literally, on book sections.

According to Jones, the lights can change colors to add to the library’s ambiance as well.

Base plates have been added to the mobile STEM station in the youth section of the library. This will allow for a vertical Lego wall that kids can build on to their hearts’ desire. All children need to do to play on the wall is ask the youth assistant for the box of Legos/Duplos.

Diehm said the work done by the Friends and the money it donates is essential to the library’s operations.

“The small group of passionate and energetic volunteers that comprise the Boulder City Friends of the Library always put the library community first. By organizing large and small book sales and selling snacks at library events, they have been able to sponsor projects and changes to the library to increase accessibility and make the library a fun, nurturing environment, which impacts our community in a positive way.”

She added that it welcomes new volunteers; those who are interested can contact the Friends of the Library at 725-243-3525.

Boulder City Review Editor Hali Bernstein Saylor contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Owen Krepps at okrepps@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow him on Twitter @OKrepps85.