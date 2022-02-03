40°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Leaders of veterans’ organizations attracted to Boulder City

By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter
February 2, 2022 - 4:54 pm
 

As I have written many times, and as many Boulder City residents know, the town is a longtime supporter of veterans and veterans’ issues. Not only that, but several individuals who are leaders in statewide veterans’ associations reside here, helping to raise the profile of Boulder City even higher when it comes to leading the charge in support of veterans.

Yet it’s interesting that while some statewide veterans’ advocates reside in Boulder City, their offices are located in Henderson and Las Vegas.

On a personal note, I’m suggesting that it would add to the city’s prestige if the offices were located here. I do understand that we’re a distance away from larger metropolitan areas. Yet employees and visitors and families are able to find their way to the state veterans’ home and state veterans’ cemetery, both located here. It would also help to station a veterans’ service officer in Boulder City.

Nonetheless, resident Leo Garcia is an Air Force veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and currently the strategic director in the state for the Concerned Veterans of America.

“I’ve lived here for nine years,” Garcia said. “I was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base for a period of eight years.”

For the most part, his military responsibilities included doing assessments on targets “prior to digital assessments via satellite,” he explained.

Before being hired, Garcia began with the Concerned Veterans as a volunteer.

“I loved what they were doing, building a grassroots army to show our vision.”

Part of the group’s vision is support of the Mission Act, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018. The bipartisan legislation was passed to assist veterans who were unable to get medical care through Veterans Affairs. There were six reasons listed why veterans could not get VA treatment, including such medical services not being available, or a veteran residing in a state without a full-service facility.

However, the Concerned Citizens and other legitimate veterans’ organizations say they have found that VA administrators often overrule doctors’ judgments and do not allow patients to go outside the VA system.

“The VA has been breaking the law,” Garcia said, and his organization has been in the forefront of trying to correct the problem. Overall, the group advocates for policies that “will preserve the freedom and liberty we and our families so proudly fought and sacrificed to defend. Veterans who sacrificed for this nation will not be denied their chance to enjoy its prosperity. Congress’ appropriations legislation bears responsibility for some of the Department of Defense’s challenges under a continuing resolution. It’s time to fix it.”

Some of the work the group performs crosses over with that of other veterans’ service organizations. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, for example, has also spoken out against the VA’s alleged denial of the Mission Act.

Garcia said another of his organization’s goals consists of working to translate the experience, concerns and hopes of veterans and their families into “a common vision of liberty and freedom.”

Garcia can be reached at lgarcia@cv4a.org for more information about the organization or to volunteer. The website is cv4a.org.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A self-checkout station has been installed at Bould ...
Library adds self-checkout kiosk to help patrons feel safe
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the pandemic still a part of everyday life, the Boulder City Library has implemented another way for patrons to access materials safely and confidently by way of its self-service checkout machine.

(Bob Morris) The woolly butterfly bush is a better choice than this more popular non-native sin ...
Colorful flowers attract butterflies
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’m an avid gardener and want to plant host plants for various butterfly species, but especially monarchs after seeing my first one this past October. I am curious which milkweed is the best for me to plant from seed for monarchs and other butterfly species. I’m having a hard time finding seeds for Asclepias erosa (desert milkweed) and I’ve heard it’s sort of difficult to grow from seed. What are some other good host plants for butterflies in our area?

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Since opening her Farmers Insurance office in Bould ...
Business at Home: Horses, children benefit from Farmers agent’s devotion
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When Dawn and Jason Lee opened their Farmers Insurance Group agency in Boulder City two years ago, she said they made it their primary goal to get to know the community, what it’s about and support it as best as they could.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lend A Hand of Boulder City was recently awarded a $2 ...
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded a $20,000 Community Grant from Dignity Health.

(Bob Morris) These red emu bushes have been planted to create a hedge. The best time to prune i ...
Time is ripe for pruning
By Bob Morris Gardening

This is the time of year when you can take large amounts of wood from trees, shrubs and many of our flowering and nonflowering plants. Break out your loppers or handsaw and make sure it’s sharp, adjusted and sanitized before you start pruning. Remember, you can remove small amounts from trees and shrubs any time during the year using hand pruners but now is the time for removing stuff using the “big guns.”

(Bob Morris) Steam can often been seen coming from a compost pile. The steam is because the com ...
Compost often steams in cold weather
By Bob Morris Gardening

Don’t be fooled because when compost is warm, it produces steam. It may look like it’s hot, but during this cold weather steam is very commonly found with warm compost. The temperature of compost when it’s cooling is only about 105 F. In the center of the pile it might be hotter but it’s not hot enough to damage plants.

(Bob Morris) A maximum minimum outdoor thermometer, such as this one by Taylor, can help you de ...
Some plants more susceptible to freezing temperatures
By Bob Morris Gardening

I went outside very early in the morning to put something in the recycling bins when I noticed frost on the lids. I thought, “We must’ve had a light freeze last night.” I checked my phone weather app for the low temperature. It said the low was 45 F. “No, that can’t be right.” I checked other sources for the low temperature and it varied from upward of 36 F. My trash lids won’t lie. Phone apps are good for predicting a possible freeze and needed protection, but nothing replaces verification that an actual freeze happened.