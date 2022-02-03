Leaders of veterans’ organizations attracted to Boulder City

As I have written many times, and as many Boulder City residents know, the town is a longtime supporter of veterans and veterans’ issues. Not only that, but several individuals who are leaders in statewide veterans’ associations reside here, helping to raise the profile of Boulder City even higher when it comes to leading the charge in support of veterans.

Yet it’s interesting that while some statewide veterans’ advocates reside in Boulder City, their offices are located in Henderson and Las Vegas.

On a personal note, I’m suggesting that it would add to the city’s prestige if the offices were located here. I do understand that we’re a distance away from larger metropolitan areas. Yet employees and visitors and families are able to find their way to the state veterans’ home and state veterans’ cemetery, both located here. It would also help to station a veterans’ service officer in Boulder City.

Nonetheless, resident Leo Garcia is an Air Force veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, and currently the strategic director in the state for the Concerned Veterans of America.

“I’ve lived here for nine years,” Garcia said. “I was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base for a period of eight years.”

For the most part, his military responsibilities included doing assessments on targets “prior to digital assessments via satellite,” he explained.

Before being hired, Garcia began with the Concerned Veterans as a volunteer.

“I loved what they were doing, building a grassroots army to show our vision.”

Part of the group’s vision is support of the Mission Act, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018. The bipartisan legislation was passed to assist veterans who were unable to get medical care through Veterans Affairs. There were six reasons listed why veterans could not get VA treatment, including such medical services not being available, or a veteran residing in a state without a full-service facility.

However, the Concerned Citizens and other legitimate veterans’ organizations say they have found that VA administrators often overrule doctors’ judgments and do not allow patients to go outside the VA system.

“The VA has been breaking the law,” Garcia said, and his organization has been in the forefront of trying to correct the problem. Overall, the group advocates for policies that “will preserve the freedom and liberty we and our families so proudly fought and sacrificed to defend. Veterans who sacrificed for this nation will not be denied their chance to enjoy its prosperity. Congress’ appropriations legislation bears responsibility for some of the Department of Defense’s challenges under a continuing resolution. It’s time to fix it.”

Some of the work the group performs crosses over with that of other veterans’ service organizations. The Veterans of Foreign Wars, for example, has also spoken out against the VA’s alleged denial of the Mission Act.

Garcia said another of his organization’s goals consists of working to translate the experience, concerns and hopes of veterans and their families into “a common vision of liberty and freedom.”

Garcia can be reached at lgarcia@cv4a.org for more information about the organization or to volunteer. The website is cv4a.org.

Chuck N. Baker is an award-winning journalist and a Vietnam War Purple Heart veteran. He can be heard at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday on KKVV-AM hosting “That’s America to Me” and occasionally on KUNV-FM hosting “America’s Veterans, Today and Tomorrow.”