80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

King’s curriculum grows through garden program

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 7, 2021 - 3:45 pm
 
King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show of ...
King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show off a new sign for the gardens at the school during a kickoff day in March.
King Elementary School A desert tortoise enjoys the new habitat at the gardens at King Elementa ...
King Elementary School A desert tortoise enjoys the new habitat at the gardens at King Elementary School.
King Elementary School Will Schrock, left, and his brother Bryce Schrock visit the new desert ...
King Elementary School Will Schrock, left, and his brother Bryce Schrock visit the new desert tortoise habitat at King Elementary School during the recent kickoff day in March.

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

Recently, the school reopened its garden and desert tortoise habitat for students and community members to utilize.

“Thanks to a partnership with Boulder City Community Gardens we now have an area where students can learn more about cultivating a variety of plants and vegetables,” said Principal Jason Schrock. “As well as observing a desert tortoise in a simulated natural environment.”

Literacy Specialist Kelly Cannon, who is heading up the project, said it’s a “beautiful outdoor area that is a perfect place to come together, learn, grow, educate and inspire.”

“There are seven garden beds,” she said. “Currently, each one is designated with a particular theme such as lettuces and greens, tomatoes and peppers, herbs, edible flowers, vine-growing vegetables, and springtime vegetables such as radishes, carrots, kale and Swiss chard.”

The garden is a long-term project, and Cannon said they eventually want to become an official pollinator station and a member of the National Wildlife Federation.

Schrock said there will be monthly tours of the gardens and hands-on experiences for students including integrated science writing activities.

“In addition to students, we also hope that the community will share in the experiences,” he said. “Our goal is to allow the cooperative members of the community gardens program to use our raised beds to plant a number of their own herbs and vegetables that can be used for farmers markets and other community purposes.”

Schrock said in addition to these learning opportunities, the gardens will also become an official pollination site for the hollyhock, Boulder City’s official flower.

“Anytime we can come together within a community to support history, community, education and the future is a great reason to be involved,” added Cannon.

Community members are welcome to visit the gardens. Anyone interested in doing so should simply come to one of the events or call the school at 702-799-8260.

On Saturday, April 10, the school and Cheryl Waites, with the Boulder City Community Gardens, will be hosting Daisy’s Day in the King Gardens from 8 a.m. to noon. It will also be the kickoff event for the school’s Hollyhock Brigade. The event is free and open to the public.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, ...
Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, is celebrating its 7 ...
Elks aim to better community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 75 years, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, have been working to better the community.

(Norma Vally) Regular maintenance is needed to keep your air conditioner in running order. When ...
Noisy air-conditioning unit shouldn’t be ignored
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Many of us may have fired up our air conditioners for the first time this year this week. That cooled air reassures us that we’ll make it through another triple-digit summer. What’s troubling is if our air conditioner suddenly makes strange noises.

(Patti Diamond) Oatmeal is a frugal and versatile morning meal. It can be endlessly customized ...
Overnight oatmeal packs power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this? You can literally make it while you sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multitasker? Yup. Mine, too.

(Patti Diamond) Thinly sliced vegetables arranged in a spiral are the stars of this colorful tart.
Vegetables star in colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/Bass Easter television special.

(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sund ...
Traditional soup comforting year-round
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich savory chicken broth with tender pieces of chicken and pillowy, cloud-like dumplings made from matzo. Anytime I see it on the menu at a deli I order it, especially if I’m in need of revitalization. They don’t call it Jewish penicillin for nothing.

Nevada citizen a Revolutionary descendant
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The National Sons of the American Revolution was formed in 1876 by John Austin Stevens, who envisioned a hereditary social group. In 1889, William Osborn McDowell formed a similar group and decided to expand it to be a mass movement of descendants of Revolutionary patriots as opposed to a more closed social club that Stevens had formed. Additionally, McDowell was instrumental in forming the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890. A chapter of that organization thrives in Nevada.

(Patti Diamond) You can hide vegetables from picky eaters in sauces and dishes such as this ma ...
Get saucy to hide vegetables from picky eaters
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Even the most enthusiastic vegetable lovers can have a hard time getting that five a day. But when you have kids who act like you’re trying to poison them with peas, it’s even harder. That said, I’m not above suggesting you sneak veggies into your children’s food. Welcome to this episode of “Crouching Mother, Hidden Veggies.”

Getty Images
Barley ‘burglary’ lands Eureka its first jail
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Since 1865, the bustling mining camp of Eureka, an offshoot of Austin, was rolling along nicely, producing a wealth of ore for the stamp mills.