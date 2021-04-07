King’s curriculum grows through garden program

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show off a new sign for the gardens at the school during a kickoff day in March.

King Elementary School A desert tortoise enjoys the new habitat at the gardens at King Elementary School.

King Elementary School Will Schrock, left, and his brother Bryce Schrock visit the new desert tortoise habitat at King Elementary School during the recent kickoff day in March.

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

Recently, the school reopened its garden and desert tortoise habitat for students and community members to utilize.

“Thanks to a partnership with Boulder City Community Gardens we now have an area where students can learn more about cultivating a variety of plants and vegetables,” said Principal Jason Schrock. “As well as observing a desert tortoise in a simulated natural environment.”

Literacy Specialist Kelly Cannon, who is heading up the project, said it’s a “beautiful outdoor area that is a perfect place to come together, learn, grow, educate and inspire.”

“There are seven garden beds,” she said. “Currently, each one is designated with a particular theme such as lettuces and greens, tomatoes and peppers, herbs, edible flowers, vine-growing vegetables, and springtime vegetables such as radishes, carrots, kale and Swiss chard.”

The garden is a long-term project, and Cannon said they eventually want to become an official pollinator station and a member of the National Wildlife Federation.

Schrock said there will be monthly tours of the gardens and hands-on experiences for students including integrated science writing activities.

“In addition to students, we also hope that the community will share in the experiences,” he said. “Our goal is to allow the cooperative members of the community gardens program to use our raised beds to plant a number of their own herbs and vegetables that can be used for farmers markets and other community purposes.”

Schrock said in addition to these learning opportunities, the gardens will also become an official pollination site for the hollyhock, Boulder City’s official flower.

“Anytime we can come together within a community to support history, community, education and the future is a great reason to be involved,” added Cannon.

Community members are welcome to visit the gardens. Anyone interested in doing so should simply come to one of the events or call the school at 702-799-8260.

On Saturday, April 10, the school and Cheryl Waites, with the Boulder City Community Gardens, will be hosting Daisy’s Day in the King Gardens from 8 a.m. to noon. It will also be the kickoff event for the school’s Hollyhock Brigade. The event is free and open to the public.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.