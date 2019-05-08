Johnson accepts position in Arizona

The Rev. Sandy Johnson is leaving Boulder City United Methodist Church to pastor a church in Arizona.

A local minister and community advocate is leaving Boulder City to pastor a church in southern Arizona.

The Rev. Sandy Johnson has been pastor of Boulder City United Methodist Church for the past seven years and recently announced she is leaving to lead Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita, Arizona.

“The church … needed a pastor who had experience with church growth,” she said. “They called me.”

The town has a population of approximately 25,000 people and is 15 miles south of Tucson.

After researching the job and the city as well as praying about the opportunity and talking with her family, Johnson said everything came together and she accepted the position. It starts on July 1.

She said the denomination expects to name a replacement for the Boulder City church on Sunday, May 12.

“To say I’ll miss my church … it’s like moving out, knowing that things will never be the same,” she added.

Johnson’s last day at Boulder City United Methodist Church will be June 23.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.