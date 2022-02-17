Huff touched by community’s support

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Todd Huff, left, a detective with Boulder City Police Department, and his son Qwade Huff greeted those attending a special fundraiser at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City on Friday, Feb. 11. The event was held to help the Huff family after the unexpected death of Briar Huff, who was a Boulder City marshal and officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Range Huff, 11, was a guest engineer Friday, Feb. 11, when Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department co-hosted a fundraising train ride to help his family after the unexpected Dec. 25 death of his mother, Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and current officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Detective Todd Huff, second from right, received support from fellow officers from the department, from left, Jesse Oliver, Chief Tim Shea and Sgt. Craig Tomao at Friday’s, Feb. 11, fundraiser and train ride at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Friends of the Boulder City Police Department and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway co-sponsored the event to help Huff and his family after the unexpected death of his wife, Briar Huff, on Dec. 25 while they were vacationing in Mexico.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Retired police officers and their spouses from around the country were among those who attended a special fundraiser Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for the family of the late Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and current officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas. Huff died unexpectedly Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Local Scouts attended Friday’s fundraiser for the Huff family at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City to provide assistance and earn community service volunteer time. Among those who helped were, from left, leader Bret Bratton, Carter Bratton, a member of Pack 30; Joseph MacLeod, a member of Troop 7, and their friend Alex Jalvis.

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

The event, co-sponsored by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department, was held to help the Huff family after the unexpected death of Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.

She died from an apparent medical issue Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico.

Todd Huff, who has been an officer with Boulder City Police Department for 10½ years and serves as a detective, said he is “thankful for the community’s support” not only for the memorial ride, but for during the procession and funeral for his wife.

He was accompanied at the event by his sons Range and Qwade.

Scott Dam, president of the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, said the group’s vice president of operations, suggested the memorial train ride.

Several of the group’s members are retired police officers and those in key positions operating the trains for the night are retired officers.

The event raised more than $3,800 through ticket sales and donations.

Sgt. Craig Tomao of the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department said they thought the memorial ride was a great idea and he was pleased with the turnout and show of support for the Huff family.

Also there to help and show their support were members of Boy Scout Troop 7 and Cub Scout Pack 30.

Those who would like, may still donate to the family. Send donations to Friends of the Boulder City Police Department, 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 108, Boulder City, NV 89005, Attn: John Chase.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.