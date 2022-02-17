45°F
Huff touched by community’s support

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 16, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Todd Huff, left, a detective with Boulder City Police Department, and his son Qwade Huff greeted those attending a special fundraiser at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City on Friday, Feb. 11. The event was held to help the Huff family after the unexpected death of Briar Huff, who was a Boulder City marshal and officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Range Huff, 11, was a guest engineer Friday, Feb. 11, when Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department co-hosted a fundraising train ride to help his family after the unexpected Dec. 25 death of his mother, Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and current officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Police Detective Todd Huff, second from right, received support from fellow officers from the department, from left, Jesse Oliver, Chief Tim Shea and Sgt. Craig Tomao at Friday’s, Feb. 11, fundraiser and train ride at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Friends of the Boulder City Police Department and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway co-sponsored the event to help Huff and his family after the unexpected death of his wife, Briar Huff, on Dec. 25 while they were vacationing in Mexico.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Retired police officers and their spouses from around the country were among those who attended a special fundraiser Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for the family of the late Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and current officer with Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas. Huff died unexpectedly Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico.
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Local Scouts attended Friday’s fundraiser for the Huff family at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City to provide assistance and earn community service volunteer time. Among those who helped were, from left, leader Bret Bratton, Carter Bratton, a member of Pack 30; Joseph MacLeod, a member of Troop 7, and their friend Alex Jalvis.

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

The event, co-sponsored by the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway and Friends of the Boulder City Police Department, was held to help the Huff family after the unexpected death of Briar Huff, a former Boulder City marshal and officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Las Vegas.

She died from an apparent medical issue Dec. 25 while vacationing in Mexico.

Todd Huff, who has been an officer with Boulder City Police Department for 10½ years and serves as a detective, said he is “thankful for the community’s support” not only for the memorial ride, but for during the procession and funeral for his wife.

He was accompanied at the event by his sons Range and Qwade.

Scott Dam, president of the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, said the group’s vice president of operations, suggested the memorial train ride.

Several of the group’s members are retired police officers and those in key positions operating the trains for the night are retired officers.

The event raised more than $3,800 through ticket sales and donations.

Sgt. Craig Tomao of the Friends of the Boulder City Police Department said they thought the memorial ride was a great idea and he was pleased with the turnout and show of support for the Huff family.

Also there to help and show their support were members of Boy Scout Troop 7 and Cub Scout Pack 30.

Those who would like, may still donate to the family. Send donations to Friends of the Boulder City Police Department, 1000 Nevada Way, Suite 108, Boulder City, NV 89005, Attn: John Chase.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Bar ...
Rotarians send ‘love’ to Emergency Aid
By Boulder City Review

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Norma Vally) In Ivory Coast, West Africa, green trends are turning plastic pollution into cons ...
Trip brings countrys construction, green practices to light
By Norma Vally Home Matters

I recently returned from a month-long trip to Ivory Coast (Cote I’voire), West Africa. Visiting family there, I spent most of my time in homes as opposed to hotels. From high-rise condos and single-family houses to beach bungalows, I enjoyed an insider look at what middle- to upper-middle-class homes were like.

(Bob Morris) Flowers of grapes are an indicator of keeping last year’s growth and time a ...
Full sunlight essential for growing grapes
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. We just moved to Las Vegas few days ago and inherited an old grape vine growing under a pine tree. Does it need to be watered at all in winter? When and how it should be pruned? What should I do to revive it? It might be in a wrong position as it is under a large pine tree next to wall, so it probably doesn’t get much sun.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) A self-checkout station has been installed at Bould ...
Library adds self-checkout kiosk to help patrons feel safe
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the pandemic still a part of everyday life, the Boulder City Library has implemented another way for patrons to access materials safely and confidently by way of its self-service checkout machine.

(Bob Morris) The woolly butterfly bush is a better choice than this more popular non-native sin ...
Colorful flowers attract butterflies
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I’m an avid gardener and want to plant host plants for various butterfly species, but especially monarchs after seeing my first one this past October. I am curious which milkweed is the best for me to plant from seed for monarchs and other butterfly species. I’m having a hard time finding seeds for Asclepias erosa (desert milkweed) and I’ve heard it’s sort of difficult to grow from seed. What are some other good host plants for butterflies in our area?

Leaders of veterans’ organizations attracted to Boulder City
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As I have written many times, and as many Boulder City residents know, the town is a longtime supporter of veterans and veterans’ issues. Not only that, but several individuals who are leaders in statewide veterans’ associations reside here, helping to raise the profile of Boulder City even higher when it comes to leading the charge in support of veterans.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Since opening her Farmers Insurance office in Bould ...
Business at Home: Horses, children benefit from Farmers agent’s devotion
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When Dawn and Jason Lee opened their Farmers Insurance Group agency in Boulder City two years ago, she said they made it their primary goal to get to know the community, what it’s about and support it as best as they could.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Lend A Hand of Boulder City was recently awarded a $2 ...
Lend A Hand receives $20,000 grant
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local nonprofit organization Lend A Hand of Boulder City has been awarded a $20,000 Community Grant from Dignity Health.