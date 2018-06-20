Horsin’ Around to Help Others

Laura Leach, center, congratulates Abrey Wrightsman, left, and TJ Hatfield, who won the 2018 Dan Leach Memorial Horseshoe Tournament played Memorial Day weekend. The event raised $1,746 for the Dan Leach Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps pay for children to participate in sports, dance, extracurricular classes and other activities. It continues the efforts of the late Dan Leach, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was dedicated to helping children before he was killed in an accident in 2009.