Community

Horsin’ Around to Help Others

By Boulder City Review
June 20, 2018 - 4:00 pm
 

Laura Leach, center, congratulates Abrey Wrightsman, left, and TJ Hatfield, who won the 2018 Dan Leach Memorial Horseshoe Tournament played Memorial Day weekend. The event raised $1,746 for the Dan Leach Memorial Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps pay for children to participate in sports, dance, extracurricular classes and other activities. It continues the efforts of the late Dan Leach, a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was dedicated to helping children before he was killed in an accident in 2009.

Dan Leach Memorial Fund

By Boulder City Review

More in Community
TOP NEWS