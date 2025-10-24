62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun

By Boulder City Hospital
October 23, 2025 - 6:06 pm
 

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

How to Avoid Holiday Stress

Focus on realistic expectations and planning ahead to prevent feeling overwhelmed. Prioritize what matters most, learn to say “no” to extra commitments, and maintain healthy habits like getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising. It is also crucial to schedule personal time for relaxation and activities you enjoy.

Before the Holidays

Set realistic expectations:

Don’t strive for a “perfect” holiday; focus on what truly matters to you and your family.

Plan and budget:

Create a budget for gifts and activities to avoid financial stress. Plan ahead for travel, shopping, and events to prevent last-minute rushes. The holidays mean spending money. Make a budget and stick to it. Spending money on your loved ones is important, but it’s also important to pay your energy bill. Don’t buy gifts that you’ll be paying off for the rest of the year.

Learn to say no:

It is absolutely ok to say no and decline extra commitments that will overschedule you. You don’t have to participate in every activity.

Focus on meaningful traditions and people. It’s OK to create new traditions that fit your current lifestyle.

During the Holidays

Create Relaxing Surroundings:

Turn on some music, light some candles, or open the windows on a sunny day. Research has found that listening to music and the scent of citrus can boost feelings of well-being, and vitamin D is always a happiness booster.

Stick to healthy habits:

Maintain your routines as much as possible by eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep, and incorporating physical activity, even a short daily walk.

Take time for yourself:

Schedule down time to relax with a book, a walk, or a hobby. Even a few minutes of deep breathing or quiet time can make a difference. Don’t forget about your own needs. Take a nap, go for a short walk, read a book, or watch a funny movie. Laughing relaxes the whole body and can relieve physical tension and stress.

Manage social situations:

Avoid excessive alcohol and tobacco. Be mindful of how social media affects you and limit your time on it if needed. If you have to spend time with stressful people, try to keep interactions brief or focus on productive topics.

Be mindful of feelings:

It’s normal to have a mix of emotions. Acknowledge any feelings of grief or loneliness and reach out to supportive friends or family to share what you’re going through.

Respect differences:

Family members may have different viewpoints than your own. Try your best to forgive and forget this holiday season. Focus on your similarities and replace tension with something productive. Avoid politics and other hot topics to keep the mood light and enjoyable.

Enjoy yourself:

Schedule time for activities that bring you joy, like playing games, baking, or volunteering.

Seek support:

Talk to a trusted friend, family member, or consider speaking with a counselor or therapist, or healthcare provider, especially if you are feeling chronically anxious or depressed.

Take a break:

If you feel stressed, take a step back, take a few deep breaths, or go for a short walk to reset.

Boulder City Hospital offers outpatient and inpatient behavioral health services. For more information, call 702-294-5757 to find a program that meets your needs.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, call, text or chat 988. In the event of medical emergency, dial 911.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Aloha From Boulder City

This past Friday, Boulder City Company Store teamed with the Las Vegas-based Manea Events to bring an authentic luau to town. The event featured music, food and entertainment from the islands. The highlight was the fire-dance performance to end the evening.

bcr default image
Community support key at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

bcr default image
Homecoming: Small town tradition
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Student achievement main focus at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

bcr default image
What is a PSA test and why you need one
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.