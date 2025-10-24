Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

How to Avoid Holiday Stress

Focus on realistic expectations and planning ahead to prevent feeling overwhelmed. Prioritize what matters most, learn to say “no” to extra commitments, and maintain healthy habits like getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising. It is also crucial to schedule personal time for relaxation and activities you enjoy.

Before the Holidays

• Set realistic expectations:

Don’t strive for a “perfect” holiday; focus on what truly matters to you and your family.

• Plan and budget:

Create a budget for gifts and activities to avoid financial stress. Plan ahead for travel, shopping, and events to prevent last-minute rushes. The holidays mean spending money. Make a budget and stick to it. Spending money on your loved ones is important, but it’s also important to pay your energy bill. Don’t buy gifts that you’ll be paying off for the rest of the year.

• Learn to say no:

It is absolutely ok to say no and decline extra commitments that will overschedule you. You don’t have to participate in every activity.

Focus on meaningful traditions and people. It’s OK to create new traditions that fit your current lifestyle.

During the Holidays

Create Relaxing Surroundings:

Turn on some music, light some candles, or open the windows on a sunny day. Research has found that listening to music and the scent of citrus can boost feelings of well-being, and vitamin D is always a happiness booster.

• Stick to healthy habits:

Maintain your routines as much as possible by eating healthy meals, getting enough sleep, and incorporating physical activity, even a short daily walk.

• Take time for yourself:

Schedule down time to relax with a book, a walk, or a hobby. Even a few minutes of deep breathing or quiet time can make a difference. Don’t forget about your own needs. Take a nap, go for a short walk, read a book, or watch a funny movie. Laughing relaxes the whole body and can relieve physical tension and stress.

• Manage social situations:

Avoid excessive alcohol and tobacco. Be mindful of how social media affects you and limit your time on it if needed. If you have to spend time with stressful people, try to keep interactions brief or focus on productive topics.

• Be mindful of feelings:

It’s normal to have a mix of emotions. Acknowledge any feelings of grief or loneliness and reach out to supportive friends or family to share what you’re going through.

• Respect differences:

Family members may have different viewpoints than your own. Try your best to forgive and forget this holiday season. Focus on your similarities and replace tension with something productive. Avoid politics and other hot topics to keep the mood light and enjoyable.

• Enjoy yourself:

Schedule time for activities that bring you joy, like playing games, baking, or volunteering.

• Seek support:

Talk to a trusted friend, family member, or consider speaking with a counselor or therapist, or healthcare provider, especially if you are feeling chronically anxious or depressed.

• Take a break:

If you feel stressed, take a step back, take a few deep breaths, or go for a short walk to reset.

Boulder City Hospital offers outpatient and inpatient behavioral health services. For more information, call 702-294-5757 to find a program that meets your needs.

If you or a loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis, call, text or chat 988. In the event of medical emergency, dial 911.