Historic Valentine
Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special display featuring the wedding gown worn by Oleta Gaines when she wed Albert Franklin on Nov. 9, 1935, on top of Hoover Dam. Their daughter, Theda Franklin Cox, was born Aug. 8, 1936, nearly nine months to the day after their wedding. Their great-granddaughter, Carolyn Merrell Divine, wore the dress during her rehearsal dinner when she wed Oct. 23, 2021.