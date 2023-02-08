53°F
Community

Historic Valentine

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
February 8, 2023 - 3:39 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special display featuring the wedding gown worn by Oleta Gaines when she wed Albert Franklin on Nov. 9, 1935, on top of Hoover Dam. Their daughter, Theda Franklin Cox, was born Aug. 8, 1936, nearly nine months to the day after their wedding. Their great-granddaughter, Carolyn Merrell Divine, wore the dress during her rehearsal dinner when she wed Oct. 23, 2021.

Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special display featuring the wedding gown worn by Oleta Gaines when she wed Albert Franklin on Nov. 9, 1935, on top of Hoover Dam. Their daughter, Theda Franklin Cox, was born Aug. 8, 1936, nearly nine months to the day after their wedding. Their great-granddaughter, Carolyn Merrell Divine, wore the dress during her rehearsal dinner when she wed Oct. 23, 2021.

By Hali Bernstein Saylor

Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy
Working together helps entire region
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I find that statement to be so true for Southern Nevada. While the people of Boulder City have accomplished many amazing things over the past 92 years, there has always been a spirit of teamwork, collaboration and strong alliances that drive us forward.

Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

Heat tolerance affected by location, proximity to wall
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. After reading your recent gardening piece I have decided to take your advice and replace the bougainvillea and the western redbud with cat’s claw vine and an apricot and protect it with shade cloth. Is it better to plant a bareroot fruit tree or a potted one? Also, in this hot spot would a peach have as much chance as an apricot? As to shading the plants and wall should they be covered completely or built to only provide afternoon shade? My last question has to do with western redbud. I want to attempt to transplant it to a more favorable location. Is now a good time to transplant and are there steps I can take to help it survive?

Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”

Blatchford to represent BC in state pageant
By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review

Taylor Blatchford will be representing her beloved hometown by running as Miss Boulder City in the 2023 Miss Nevada competition June 22 and 23 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

Library takes families on storied path through town
By Mark Credico Boulder City Review

An attraction set up by the Boulder City Library takes patrons on a path through local businesses to read a story as they walk.

Slow drains can lead to costly repairs
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Nothing puts a kink in your kitchen or bathroom like a backed-up drain. Treat it quickly and avoid an out of commission sink, shower or tub. Let it go from slow drain to standing water and you’ll be in for a messy, smelly, unsanitary and potentially costly repair.

New year brings opportunities to ‘do something’
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Happy new year! As we enter 2023, I hope everyone has enjoyed the holidays and is looking forward to the new year. Considerable progress and goal-setting have been happening, and I wanted to share some of that with you.

Senior Center of Boulder City
Senior Center, Jan. 5-11
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.