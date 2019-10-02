74°F
Community

High school to celebrate homecoming

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
October 2, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s annual homecoming celebration starts today, Oct. 3, with a parade downtown.

The parade is a long-standing tradition for the school that dates back to the 1950s. The theme of this year’s celebration is Hakuna MaHomecoming.

According to teacher Cheryl Herr, the parade starts at 6 p.m. at the school’s flagpole on Fifth Street. From there, it will turn left onto California Avenue and then left onto Arizona Street and then left on Nevada Way before turning left again on Fifth Street and ending on Avenue B near the high school’s campus.

“The parade entries include the band, school administration, all the fall sports teams, cheerleaders, and homecoming royalty and floats,” said Herr. “All four schools will be represented as Mitchell (Elementary) will have a float with the duke and duchess of homecoming — kindergartners, the King Elementary School choir float and Garrett Junior High School student council will be in the parade.”

The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Bruce Eaton Field. BCHS will be playing SLAM Academy. In addition to crowning the king and queen at the game, the school will honor the nine new members of the Golden Eagles Hall of Fame.

The activities will continue at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the homecoming dance, which will be in the auxiliary gym at the school, 1101 Fifth St.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

