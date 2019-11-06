56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Guild’s winter show puts action into art

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 6, 2019 - 2:53 pm
 

Boulder City Art Guild members will be giving those attending their annual holiday show a present: the chance to see what it takes to create works of art.

The Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale, to be held Nov. 9, is building upon the guild’s Artists in Action Expo held in August.

“I was looking around the room … the whole vibe was different. If I closed my eyes, it was like a giant cocktail party. People seemed more engaged,” guild member and spokeswoman Marion “Happy” Hoekenga said.

Instead of a traditional art show, the winter event will allow artists to exhibit their work and demonstrate their skills.

The changed format puts more of an emphasis on the art itself.

“Artists get a chance to show their work and how they do it,” she said.

This approach also helps boost the guild’s mission of educating people about art forms.

Hoekenga said they are expecting more than 20 guild members to participate in the show.

At the August expo, several artists created interactive stations where visitors could create their own works of art and experiment with different art forms such as painting on silk.

“I’m not sure if there will be as many interactive areas, but the public responded to it well and seemed more interested. They asked questions to the artists,” Hoekenga said. “There was a big difference. They weren’t just looking at finished art.”

With changing the format of the annual winter show, the guild reduced the event to just one day.

Hoekenga said that because the show is run entirely by volunteers, finding enough manpower can sometimes be a challenge. They also want to see what type of show works best.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Pork and rice can be prepared and frozen to make quick and easy dinners, such a ...
Prep now for easy dinners in future
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Have you ever wished the dinner fairy would appear with an effortless dinner for your family? I sure have, usually at 8 o’clock in the evening, dying of hunger, with 100 plates spinning and none of them dinner plates.

Community Briefs, Nov. 07
Community Briefs, Nov. 07
By Boulder City Review

St. Christopher’s to host Harvest Bazaar

Senior Center, Nov. 7
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Mariley Hernandez 796 Los Tavis Way
Best Dam Halloween Decorations in Town
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Halloween is one of the spookiest days of the year, and some Boulder City residents have taken the holiday to heart. To showcase the different festive decorations, the Boulder City Review scoured the streets to find the best decorated houses. Be sure to check them out today before Halloween is over.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Francyl Gawryn, associate pastor for Grace Communit ...
Gawryn shares ‘Beloved’ music
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Most religious leaders reach their flocks through moving words, but Boulder City’s Francyl Gawryn chooses to get her message across through music.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Harper Risalvato, left, and her sister Olivia, pet a ...
Seen on Scene At Trunk or Treat
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Pumpkin Spice Caramel Corn is an easy-to-make treat for fall. Adding green food ...
One recipe. Two treats. No tricks
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Well, maybe there’s a little trick to this caramel corn. We’re going to sneak in the perfect amount of pumpkin pie spice and salt to make an autumn snack that’s crunchy, sweet, salty and ridiculously addictive.

Senior Center, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Senior Center, Oct. 31

Community Briefs, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Christina Vela, left, executive director of St. Jud ...
For the Children
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review