Guild’s winter show puts action into art

(Boulder City Art Guild) Jan Bennett demonstrated her painting skills during Boulder City Art Guild’s August Artists in Action Expo. The group’s annual winter event will replicate the demonstration format. The Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Boulder City Art Guild members will be giving those attending their annual holiday show a present: the chance to see what it takes to create works of art.

The Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale, to be held Nov. 9, is building upon the guild’s Artists in Action Expo held in August.

“I was looking around the room … the whole vibe was different. If I closed my eyes, it was like a giant cocktail party. People seemed more engaged,” guild member and spokeswoman Marion “Happy” Hoekenga said.

Instead of a traditional art show, the winter event will allow artists to exhibit their work and demonstrate their skills.

The changed format puts more of an emphasis on the art itself.

“Artists get a chance to show their work and how they do it,” she said.

This approach also helps boost the guild’s mission of educating people about art forms.

Hoekenga said they are expecting more than 20 guild members to participate in the show.

At the August expo, several artists created interactive stations where visitors could create their own works of art and experiment with different art forms such as painting on silk.

“I’m not sure if there will be as many interactive areas, but the public responded to it well and seemed more interested. They asked questions to the artists,” Hoekenga said. “There was a big difference. They weren’t just looking at finished art.”

With changing the format of the annual winter show, the guild reduced the event to just one day.

Hoekenga said that because the show is run entirely by volunteers, finding enough manpower can sometimes be a challenge. They also want to see what type of show works best.

