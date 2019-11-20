44°F
Community

Gift-giving angels sought for annual program

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
November 20, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is once again calling on the assistance of area angels to make the holiday season a bit brighter for the city’s needy children and senior citizens.

Each year, the names of those who might otherwise not receive a gift are placed on a tree that is set up at Boulder Dam Credit Union. Residents are invited to select a tag with a person’s name and fill their holiday wish list.

The tree will be set up and ready for tags to be taken starting Monday, Nov. 25. Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 13.

Each tag contains the age, gender and gift request of a child or senior citizen selected by the Angel Tree committee.

Angel Tree also will accept donations of cash and Visa cards.

Last year, the program provided gifts for nearly 300 children and senior citizens.

Kathleen Wood, co-chairman of this year’s Angel Tree, said she expects to help between 300 and 400 people.

The annual holiday gift-giving project kicks off Saturday, Nov. 23, with a pancake breakfast at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served between 9 and 11 a.m. Admission is the donation of an unwrapped gift for a child, Visa gift card for a senior citizen or cash donation to Angel Tree. Additionally, there will be a drawing for prizes that include a 55-inch television and raft trip for two on the Colorado River.

All donations should be brought to the credit union, 530 Avenue G. Members of the Angel Tree committee and volunteers will be on hand during operating hours, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, to accept donations or answer questions.

The Angel Tree program has been providing gifts to children and seniors in need since 2012, making the holiday season brighter for nearly 1,500 children total and 1,050 senior citizens.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

