Ghosts, monsters to haunt town for Halloween

Local business owner Tom Devlin has turned one of his passions into another memorable event by teaming up with the creator of Bonnie Screams to offer more Halloween experiences.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Crimson Manor is part of the Boulder City Haunted Ghost Yard, a new Halloween event located at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 600 Yucca St.

Starting tomorrow, Oct. 4, there will be four haunted events in town, including Kelley Bryant’s haunted ghost yard and Devlin’s Nightmare at the Museum.

Devlin said his love for Halloween keeps him doing these things.

“This is a wonderful time of year,” he said. “People have this willingness to be scared, and I can’t imagine not sharing my passion with anyone and everyone around me. The monster museum has flourished in our two years, and as much as I can show a spooky good time to others, it really brings a smile to my face.”

Nightmare at the Museum is a flashlight-only, after-dark tour of Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway.

This year, visitors can also participate in the Boulder City Haunted Ghost Yard on the grounds of the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 600 Yucca St.

The haunted yard houses Crimson Manor, a Victorian style house, and two side attractions: The Last Ride, which is a simulated coffin ride, and a haunting in virtual reality.

According to Bryant, attendees of The Last Ride will get into a coffin that is on hydraulics. There will be sights, sounds and smells from a graveyard that simulate the ride a coffin takes to be buried at a graveyard.

For the virtual reality haunting, attendees will wear a headset and experience a haunted house through it.

All these haunts will be open from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday throughout October. From Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, they will be open every day from 7-11 p.m.

Tickets for Crimson Manor are $15. For the side attractions, tickets are $5 each. Tickets to Nightmare at the Museum are $15. A combo ticket for the museum and Crimson Manor are $25. There will also be a path from the haunted yard to the museum for those who want to do both.

Bonnie Screams was a haunt at Bonnie Springs Ranch, located between Red Rock National Conservation Area and Blue Diamond outside Las Vegas. It closed this year.

