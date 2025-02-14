Garrett named Nevada STEM school

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

Garrett Junior High School is proud to announce that we were recently selected as a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School by the Office of Science Innovation and Technology of Nevada (OSIT).

This prestigious designation is awarded to no more than 15 schools across the state each year that demonstrate exemplary performance in STEM education.

As a Governor’s STEM School, Garrett meets the highest standards of STEM instruction, serving as a model for schools across Nevada. This recognition highlights our commitment to integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics into student learning, preparing our Bobcats for future success in a rapidly evolving world.

On March 6, Garrett JHS will be honored at the annual Governor’s STEM Recognition Event in Carson City, celebrating our dedication to innovation, hands-on learning, and community engagement in STEM education.

Garrett Junior High School has been working toward becoming a Governor Designated Nevada STEM School for the last three years, developing a master schedule to support STEM paths for learning. A dedicated group of teachers participated in the STEM Leaders Academy, collaborating with OSIT. This initiative emphasizes engaging all students in real-world problem-solving, creative design, innovation, critical thinking, and exploring STEM career opportunities. The mission of the Governor Designated STEM School program is to boost student interest and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, guiding them toward rewarding careers in Nevada’s evolving economy.

To align with this mission, Garrett developed a five-year strategic plan outlining goals to realize their STEM vision. Although the school intended to submit their 30-page application in the prior school year, the unexpected passing of their STEM teacher, Mr. Franke, led to a temporary pause in their plans.

This year, the staff decided to continue the application process, engaging and collaborating as we refined what our STEM focused school could look like at Garrett. Mr. Pusko stepped into the role of STEM teacher to establish a strong foundation for the design process, and this school year, he spearheaded the team’s efforts to complete and submit the application.

We will continue to be future focused and committed to developing and expanding our STEM programs, by incorporating the arts alongside science, technology, engineering, and math, and by fostering creativity and critical thinking. Our philosophy is that education extends beyond the classroom, and it takes the collective knowledge and skills of our Boulder City community to fully educate students and prepare them for the future. By building strong partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and professionals, we hope to create connections for our students to have hands-on, real-world learning experiences.

Through professional development and collaboration, the Garrett staff will continue to meet our vision of every student developing global skills, and ready to be a part of the opportunities and challenges they will face in their future. We are moving full STEAM ahead and are so excited to witness the positive impact of this designation on our students, staff, and entire school community.