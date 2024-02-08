Garrett Junior High excited to be adding two new sports

Spring sports are beginning soon, and Garrett Junior High School is excited to announce the addition of volleyball to its spring sports program, along with soccer.

Spring sports are beginning soon, and Garrett Junior High School is excited to announce the addition of volleyball to its spring sports program, along with soccer.

The addition of volleyball offers students an opportunity to be a part of our expanding athletics program and build their skills while learning the importance of teamwork. Tryouts will be the first week in March, where our Bobcats will have the opportunity to be selected for the first Garrett JHS volleyball team.

The decision to add volleyball to the Middle School sports program was made at the district level, to provide a wider range of athletic opportunities for the younger secondary students. Volleyball has a valuable place in competitive sports, and places an emphasis on personal development, physical fitness, and teamwork. Adding volleyball to our athletic program promotes our core values of respect, responsibility, and integrity, and supports the goals of developing the whole child.

Garrett JHS is thrilled to introduce volleyball as a new sanctioned sport and believes that this sport will enhance our entire sports program, which prioritizes giving students a variety of opportunities to find their passion in athletics and activities.

The students are so excited to have the choice of soccer or volleyball as a spring sport, and this will give more students an opportunity to be involved and share their talents and skills with all of our Bobcat fans.

Coach Christa May shared her excitement as the coach of the inaugural team.

“I was absolutely over the moon when Mrs. Teemant asked me to be the new volleyball coach at Garrett!” said May. “I have spent the last several years watching my daughter and our Golden Eagles soar to the top. With her graduating, it’s time for me to take my mom hat off and put my coaching hat back on. It’s going to be amazing and exciting.”

Soccer season is also fast approaching and our athletes are gearing up for tryouts the last week of February.

Having two sports in the spring will be exciting. It will give our students who play and watch an opportunity to be a part of the Bobcat experience.

Coaches Ryan and Shalee Pusko, are ready for another great season of soccer for the Bobcats and the Lady Bobcats. Soccer is such a popular sport in Boulder City and we field such strong teams, it will be a competitive season and the Bobcats will aim for the

All athletes are required to complete the Register My Athlete in order to try out. For questions, please contact the school.