Community

Garrett Junior High excited to be adding two new sports

By Melanie Teemant Garrett Junior High Principal
February 8, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

Spring sports are beginning soon, and Garrett Junior High School is excited to announce the addition of volleyball to its spring sports program, along with soccer.

The addition of volleyball offers students an opportunity to be a part of our expanding athletics program and build their skills while learning the importance of teamwork. Tryouts will be the first week in March, where our Bobcats will have the opportunity to be selected for the first Garrett JHS volleyball team.

The decision to add volleyball to the Middle School sports program was made at the district level, to provide a wider range of athletic opportunities for the younger secondary students. Volleyball has a valuable place in competitive sports, and places an emphasis on personal development, physical fitness, and teamwork. Adding volleyball to our athletic program promotes our core values of respect, responsibility, and integrity, and supports the goals of developing the whole child.

Garrett JHS is thrilled to introduce volleyball as a new sanctioned sport and believes that this sport will enhance our entire sports program, which prioritizes giving students a variety of opportunities to find their passion in athletics and activities.

The students are so excited to have the choice of soccer or volleyball as a spring sport, and this will give more students an opportunity to be involved and share their talents and skills with all of our Bobcat fans.

Coach Christa May shared her excitement as the coach of the inaugural team.

“I was absolutely over the moon when Mrs. Teemant asked me to be the new volleyball coach at Garrett!” said May. “I have spent the last several years watching my daughter and our Golden Eagles soar to the top. With her graduating, it’s time for me to take my mom hat off and put my coaching hat back on. It’s going to be amazing and exciting.”

Soccer season is also fast approaching and our athletes are gearing up for tryouts the last week of February.

Having two sports in the spring will be exciting. It will give our students who play and watch an opportunity to be a part of the Bobcat experience.

Coaches Ryan and Shalee Pusko, are ready for another great season of soccer for the Bobcats and the Lady Bobcats. Soccer is such a popular sport in Boulder City and we field such strong teams, it will be a competitive season and the Bobcats will aim for the

All athletes are required to complete the Register My Athlete in order to try out. For questions, please contact the school.

bcr default image
High Scaler robotics team keeping busy this semester
By Garth Schulz BCHS Robotics Adviser

Did you know Boulder City High School has a competition robotics team? We are Team 3009, the High Scalers, and we compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC).

bcr default image
Listening key in both classroom and life
By Tracy Echeverria

Mitchell Elementary School practices the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People as a Leader In Me School. Years ago, when I first learned about the 7 Habits, the habit that captured my attention was to seek first to understand, then to be understood. This habit is about listening and so much more.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Author Karen Wilkes has written five non-fiction boo ...
Author pays tribute to her home state
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As a lifelong Nevada resident, Boulder City’s Karen Wilkes takes pride in the Silver State, which includes its colorful history.

bcr default image
STEM science instruction at Martha P. King Elementary
By Jason Schrock

While the staff and students at King have made huge strides in reading and math achievement over the past three years, there is still one subject that our students struggle with on state exams, science.

bcr default image
BCHS looks ahead to 2024
By Amy Wagner BCHS Principal

The first week of January not only marks the beginning of a new calendar year but also a new semester for students and staff at Boulder City High School. As we kick off the second semester, it’s time to hit the reset button and start anew.

bcr default image
NPS tackles graffiti
By

When someone places graffiti on public or private property without consent, it is vandalism.

Seth Thompson, Justin Holman and Harmony Cook perform last week before a packed house.
Strike up the (holiday) band
Photos By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, for the first time, Boulder City High School and Garrett Junior High bands joined forces for their winter concert at BCHS. The bands played for nearly two hours before more than 500 family members and friends. They played a variety of music, including several well-known Christmas songs.

Community invited to Christmas dinner
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It almost looked as though a new Boulder City Christmas tradition may not happen this year. But a local group stepped in at the last minute to save the day.