Frozen foods save you time, money

(Patti Diamond) Frozen fruits, such as berries, are more economical to purchase than fresh fruits and frozen at the peak of ripeness.

Life moves fast and frozen foods have become indispensable for preparing healthy, quick and easy meals. It’s possible to equate “quick and easy” with “bad for you” in the freezer aisle because there are unhealthy options there. But as with all foods, use common sense and read the nutrition labels and you’ll find healthy, nutritious food.

To be clear, I’m advocating buying frozen ingredients to make meals rather than processed ready-to-heat-and-eat meals in boxes. But I don’t judge; I have a lasagna stashed in case of emergency.

When frozen, vegetables, fruits, grains, lean meats and seafood preserve their peak nutrition for a long time. According to the Food and Drug Administration, frozen foods are safe to eat indefinitely. The taste may diminish but the food will remain safe to eat forever.

The best thing about frozen foods is they save you money and time. Many items are simply cheaper to buy frozen than fresh. Compared to their fresh counterparts, they’re picked and processed at the height of ripeness, then frozen at their peak sealing in nutrients and flavor. The shelf life is longer, and availability is year-round. Plus, you must factor in your time. Many items are prewashed, precut and ready to cook.

Here are the best bargains in the frozen food section.

Fruits

Peak season for most fruit is fleeting. They’re fragile in transport then go bad quickly when you get them home. You can skip all that with frozen fruit. Frozen fruit can be used in smoothies, cobblers, muffins and more. Peaches stay summertime fresh, cherries and berries are available year-round, and mangoes are cut and ready to eat.

Seafood

We’re supposed to eat more fish, but fresh fish is expensive. Fish that’s flash frozen immediately after it’s caught is economical. It can taste fresher than fish at the seafood counter (which has been previously frozen anyway). Frozen shrimp is a bargain as are mussels and scallops.

Vegetables

Comparing price per pound, frozen vegetables frequently cost less than fresh. Plus, they’re washed and precut. Difficult to prepare vegetables, like butternut squash, artichoke hearts or riced cauliflower, are a breeze when precut. Frozen can be healthier, too. For instance, fresh corn is often genetically modified, but many frozen varieties are non-GMO certified. But skip the vegetables with sauce or cheese as they’re highly processed and loaded with calories.

Juice concentrates

Look at your carton of orange juice or lemonade, it probably says “from concentrate.” Just buy that concentrate frozen for a fraction of the cost, mix it with water and you have the same thing, just cheaper.

Puff pastry

Here’s the secret to a frugal and fabulous gourmet dessert anytime. Puff pastry takes expertise and hours to make, but the frozen stuff bakes up beautifully and makes you look like a rock star. Use it to make flaky tarts, turnovers or napoleons. Puff pastry is also great for savory dishes like hors d’oeuvres, cheese puffs or chicken pot pie.

So, let’s chill out and enjoy the convenience and cost savings of frozen food.

