86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Freezer cool way to save time, money

By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime
June 3, 2020 - 3:20 pm
 

Freezing food saves time by reducing grocery store runs and money when you purchase sale items in quantity. Make the most of your investment by using your freezer to its full potential.

Here’s what ruins frozen foods. Ice, moisture and air are frozen food’s enemies. Freezing preserves food by slowing the growth of bacteria and reducing the rate at which natural decomposition (sorry, couldn’t think of a more appetizing word) happens. Most foods contain water, and frozen water becomes ice crystals. These crystals expand and break fragile cell walls resulting in some foods (looking at you, fruits and vegetables) becoming mushy and watery once defrosted.

When dry air circulates around frozen foods, it causes damage by dehydration. This is known as freezer burn. While freezer burned food is safe to eat, removing the yucky bits will improve the taste. Some say that’s what ketchup is for.

You can prevent freezer burn. Before freezing, prepare foods by wrapping them and storing properly to prevent damage. Be sure to remove as much air as humanly possible and use zipper-top freezer bags (not storage bags), heavy-duty plastic wrap, aluminum foil or freezer paper. All foods benefit from double wrapping.

When using freezer safe storage containers, fill almost to the top (to allow room for expansion) and place plastic wrap over the surface of the food before placing the lid.

Optimize space. Use storage containers that leave no unused space. I’m fond of zip-top freezer bags whenever possible. The zip-top baggies freeze flat and stack. A full freezer is a happy, energy-efficient freezer.

How to freeze meat and poultry. As soon as practical, remove foods from their store packaging and divide into meal-appropriate portions. For short-term storage, place into freezer bags, removing as much air as possible. For storage three months or longer, first wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then wrap again in foil, freezer wrap or freezer paper, and lastly pop it in a freezer bag.

Brushing meats with a little oil or adding marinade (a big glug of Italian dressing is perfect) before freezing protects meat from freezer burn and the meat marinates as it thaws. Win, win!

Label everything. Me: “I don’t need to label this; I know I’ll remember.” Narrator: “She would not remember. In fact, she immediately forgot what it was.” Sound familiar? Write on everything with a Sharpie pen. I keep mine in my freezer bag box, so it doesn’t disappear. Write what it is, the date and any details.

Also, keep an inventory of what you have in the freezer. It’s much easier to look at a list than stare longingly into the freezer abyss yearning for inspiration.

Cool before you freeze. To improve the quality of your frozen foods, cool them to refrigerator temperature before putting in the freezer. Besides, putting hot food in the freezer can partially thaw other foods, and that’s bad.

Little bits. When recipes call for a small amount of an ingredient, save the remainder for next time in small baggies or freeze in ice cube trays, then store in baggies. This is especially good for things like chipotle in adobo, tomato paste, coconut milk and enchilada, pizza and tomato sauces.

Some foods freeze poorly. Don’t freeze produce with high water content and expect to enjoy them like raw later. This holds true for foods such as apples, citrus, salad greens, cucumber, bean sprouts and raw potato. Some can be cooked after freezing, like tomatoes, onion, peppers, mushrooms and celery. Some can be eaten while frozen, like grapes and watermelon.

And don’t freeze hard boiled eggs, mayonnaise, meringue, gelatin, sour cream, cottage cheese or custards.

Use ’em or lose ’em. When you stock, rotate the oldest foods to the front and plan to use them. Some foods expire faster than others so use those first. Check https://www.foodsafety.gov for how long items will last in the freezer.

Housekeeping. Keep your freezer thermostat turned to zero or lower. Twice a year, vacuum the exterior coils behind the freezer to maximize cooling efficiency.

In case of emergency. If you lose power, do not open the freezer door. Foods should remain frozen for about 24 hours, leaving you time to resolve the issue.

The No. 1 rule of freezing: If it didn’t taste good to begin with, it won’t taste any better after freezing. In fact, it will probably taste worse. Don’t wait until food is on its way out before freezing. It’s a freezer, not a time machine.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is a recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Nevada Department of Veterans Services) The Rev. Carl Fogg Jr. accepts the Veteran Supporter o ...
Fogg named veteran of month
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“I just like to be there for the veterans,” said the Rev. Carl Fogg Jr., who was recently named Veteran of the Month for May by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “I am available 24/7 for any veteran. I’m just here to help them out.”

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Cole Barber rides a unicorn float down California Ave ...
Seniors parade their accomplishments
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Graduation day for Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was different this year as the students and parents celebrated with a parade instead of a traditional commencement ceremony.

(Patti Diamond) Lentils can take the place or supplement ground beef in sweet and spicy sloppy ...
Lentils move from side to center plate
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Have you noticed lentils are popping up everywhere lately? They have officially moved beyond soup and have been added to salads, made into pasta, breads, chips and other snack foods, and have even become plant-based meat replacements.

Veterans, tourist attractions find common bond in Las Vegas
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Gambling, entertainment and gourmet dinners will remain the big draws in Las Vegas when Nevada opens up again. But Southern Nevada has so much more to offer. History buffs and military veterans are all encouraged to take detours and see a side of the city that most are not even aware exists.

(Hope Blatchford) Hope Blatchford said she feels fortunate to have attended Boulder City High S ...
Blatchford: A high-flying Eagle
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hope Blatchford considers herself a typical high school student.

Valedictorian America Grafton
Future bright for class’s top scholars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The valedictorians and salutatorian of Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 are excited about the future and thankful for their time in town despite their senior year not going as planned or expected.

On what would have been the night of their graduation, the class of 2020 will celebrate with a ...
Seniors to celebrate with parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

On what would have been the night of their graduation, members of Boulder City High School’s class of 2020 will parade through town to celebrate their accomplishments.

Eric Vozzola of Las Vegas created the winning poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival. Entr ...
Film fest poster contest entries sought
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The poster contest for the Dam Short Film Festival returns for its second incarnation and area artists are being asked to submit entries.

(Patti Diamond) Grilling corn carmelizes the sugars and makes it taste sweeter. Then you can gi ...
Super sides add zest to summer barbecues
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Memorial Day weekend fills me with gratitude as we honor our veterans who made possible the freedom we so often take for granted. It’s a weekend of recognition and thanks.