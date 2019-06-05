Free Fishing Day activities scheduled

Jesse Espinoza, 4, caught his first fish by himself during the 2018 Free Fishing Day. His dad, Andy Espinoza was there with him. This year’s Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 8.

This Saturday, June 8, Nevada wildlife organizations are holding their yearly Free Fishing Day at locations throughout the state, including Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City.

The event allows people of all ages to fish in public waters without the normally required license or trout stamp.

“We look forward to working with the Nevada Department of Wildlife to provide a Free Fishing Day to all of our residents,” said Roger Hall, director of Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. “Veterans Memorial Park is a beautiful setting for this activity. We hope residents take advantage of this great program.”

Free Fishing Day is organized by NDOW along with the National Park Service and the Parks and Recreation Department. It is held annually on the second Saturday of June.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Free fishing and special events, including casting games, bow fishing and information displays, will continue until 11 a.m.

The pond was stocked with catfish April 2, and the pond’s three-fish limit and all other regulations will be enforced.

“Our parks system is an important part of this community and we hope everyone will take advantage of the opportunity to come out and enjoy one of our city’s crown jewels,” said Al Noyola, city manager. “Possibly getting a catfish dinner out of the deal is an added bonus.”

National Park Service rangers will also be there and have a booth with information about water safety and invasive species.

The local activities are part of NDOW’s “Get Outside and Fish Nevada” campaign. All public lakes and urban ponds are included in the June 8 license exemption.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area is also participating and visitors can fish there in Lakes Mead and Mohave. Free Fishing Day coincides with the Park Service’s celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week.

