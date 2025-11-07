Finding purpose for post-season pumpkins

Nothing signals autumn more than when bulk-bins of pumpkins pop up in the grocery store.

Ever imagine how much one of those Jack-o-lantern sized pallets weigh? Nearly 1,000 pounds. Each year the United States produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins, mostly sold in October to decorate, carve and bake with. While that number is miniscule compared to China’s yearly 16.8 billion pounds, it’s still a lot of fruit—yes, pumpkins are botanically categorized as fruit, but part of the winter squash family.

Now think about the tonnage of pumpkin that gets tossed in the trash each year after Halloween and autumn festivities. A healthy food source, rotting in and burdening landfills. What a waste.

Instead of squash squandering, why not be pumpkin purposeful?

Pumpkins are impressively high in health benefits, so much so, they’re considered a superfood. “In reality, pumpkin is a superfruit with an abundance of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, potassium, fiber, and zinc that support overall health.”—LifeExtension.com

Because pumpkin lends to sweet or savory flavors, they can be used in a variety of recipes. From pancakes, muffins and pies to soups, stir fry and roasted dishes. Soups work especially well with larger pumpkins. Smaller varieties are more flavorful, but in a soup you can boost flavors with many other ingredients.

When prepared properly, pumpkin can also be a healthy addition to your dog’s diet. In fact, vets often recommend adding a bit of pumpkin to your dog’s food to help keep things “flowing.” As a topper or in a dog-treat, pumpkin is high in nutrients that support dogs’ immune system, digestion, skin, coat, anal gland health, and more. No raw, spiced, or sweetened pumpkin for your pup, especially sweetener like xylitol that’s highly toxic to dogs. It’s always best to check with your vet before giving your dog any “human” food.

Before preparing any dish, make sure the pumpkin isn’t overly mature, rotted, or has taken on critters. Also, be sure to remove any wax and discard the peel if it’s been painted or glittered.

If pumpkin just ain’t your flavor, there’s still plenty you can do with it.Turn your pumpkin into an autumn planter. Once cutting open and removing the seeds (which can be roasted to eat),drill a few holes in its bottom for drainage.

You can plant directly into the carcass, or use it as a cachepot. When it starts rotting, you can plant the whole thing right in the earth.

Create a pumpkin bird feeder. This works best with smaller- to medium-sized pumpkins. Slice the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds and slimy stuff. Drill four small holes, across from one another, about one-third inch down from the opening. Use two wood skewers or dowels, push them through the holes (making a cross shape), being sure to leave a few inches sticking out.

Use four lengths of twine or rope, knotted on each end. Insert the pumpkin on one end, hang the other at your desired location. Fill it with birdseed.

With either of these methods, to neutralize microorganisms and deter decomposition, it’s recommended to spray or submerge the pumpkin in a diluted bleach solution—1 Tablespoon plain bleach per gallon of water. “If used correctly to sanitize surfaces of pumpkins, bleach DOES NOT pose and increased risk to wildlife (or human) health.”-Gardenprofessors.com

Compost it (and you don’t need a composter)

Remove seeds and any foreign debris from inside the pumpkin.

Find an out-of-the-way corner of your yard for your compost pumpkin pile.

Take your pumpkin and smash it into pieces with a hammer. (Hence the band?) The smaller the pieces, the sooner it decomposes.

Cover the pieces in a layer of dried leaves, sawdust, pine needles, crushed pinecones—anything of this carbon-rich nature.

Finally, donating your pumpkins to help feed wildlife and livestock is welcome. Las Vegas Livestock takes pumpkin donations, year-round, at their headquarters: 13550 US Hwy. 93, Las Vegas, NV 89165 (702)550-2395.