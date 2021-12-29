Film fest remains virtual for 2022

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.

“We received so much positive feedback on the virtual experience last year and are excited to be able to stay true to our mission of making original, unusual and entertaining short films available to the general public for our 18th annual festival,” said Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival co-founder and director of continuity, in a press release.

The film festival started in 2003 and was founded by Lanier and his wife, Anita. Since then, it has screened more than 2,500 films and given filmmakers from all over the world a chance to showcase their unique and original stories.

Usually held in person at the Boulder Theatre in town, the film festival switched to a virtual format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual festival gives viewers the opportunity to screen all the films in an on-demand format.

“The virtual aspect allows viewers to watch at their leisure, from anywhere in the U.S. at any time of the day or night,” said Lanier. “We love presenting the festival in person in Boulder City, but the virtual platform allows us to keep everyone safe while the pandemic lingers. We plan to return to the Boulder Theatre in 2023.”

In addition to offering access to almost 150 short films, there will be question and answer sessions with the filmmakers and other live stream events for viewers to participate in.

Tickets will be sold as household passes for the entire festival as well as passes to the individual program blocks. The date they will be available has not been set, and a full lineup of all the films will be released soon.

For more information, go to https://damshortfilm.org/.

