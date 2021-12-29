47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Film fest remains virtual for 2022

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 29, 2021 - 3:17 pm
 
The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.
The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival will be held virtually from Feb. 10-14.

The 2022 Dam Short Film Festival is following in the footsteps of 2021 and will once again be held virtually.

“We received so much positive feedback on the virtual experience last year and are excited to be able to stay true to our mission of making original, unusual and entertaining short films available to the general public for our 18th annual festival,” said Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival co-founder and director of continuity, in a press release.

The film festival started in 2003 and was founded by Lanier and his wife, Anita. Since then, it has screened more than 2,500 films and given filmmakers from all over the world a chance to showcase their unique and original stories.

Usually held in person at the Boulder Theatre in town, the film festival switched to a virtual format in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual festival gives viewers the opportunity to screen all the films in an on-demand format.

“The virtual aspect allows viewers to watch at their leisure, from anywhere in the U.S. at any time of the day or night,” said Lanier. “We love presenting the festival in person in Boulder City, but the virtual platform allows us to keep everyone safe while the pandemic lingers. We plan to return to the Boulder Theatre in 2023.”

The 2022 festival will take place Feb. 10-14.

In addition to offering access to almost 150 short films, there will be question and answer sessions with the filmmakers and other live stream events for viewers to participate in.

Tickets will be sold as household passes for the entire festival as well as passes to the individual program blocks. The date they will be available has not been set, and a full lineup of all the films will be released soon.

For more information, go to https://damshortfilm.org/.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Pearl Johnstone, center, owner of Professional Pet ...
Boulder City Nuggets: Passionate about pets
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A passion for pets and their well-being is what keeps the staff at Professional Pet Room &Groom in Boulder City motivated each day.

(Bob Morris) Improved Meyer lemon is more cold hardy than other lemon varieties, and less susce ...
Plants classified by water use
By Bob Morris Gardening

Recently, I characterized mesic landscape plants, the types of plants that don’t like to be kept overly dry or overly wet but grow most rapidly and healthier in “moist soils.” Mesic plants run a gamut from those that can handle very wet soils to those that can tolerate somewhat dry soils. But as I mentioned before, mesic plants tolerate lawn irrigations.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Taylor Lomax, left, and Lily Corona participate in t ...
Evergreen Reminder
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Henry Bleck, 6, won first place in the 4-7 age divi ...
Contest yields colorful entries
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City continues to have some colorful characters — or rather characters who like to color.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Paul Stoutenborough of Boulder City gives Salome Ja ...
Woodcarver spreads holiday cheer with decorated thread spools
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For most of his life, Paul Stoutenborough has put the needs of others first. So when the longtime woodcarver and former carpenter ran across some old wooden thread spools at a garage sale, he knew exactly what he wanted to do with them.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing ...
Boulder’s Best: Lights to Brighten Your Holidays
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home in the 700 block of Darlene Way is ringing in the Christmas holiday with multicolored lights all over the yard and special decorations on the garage door. For additional photos, visit www.bouldercityreview.com.

Society assists military widows
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Elected officials or their representatives can be found attending many of the meetings and gatherings of veterans throughout Nevada. But when they attend a gathering not of actual veterans, but of individuals who were once related to veterans, you might wonder what it’s all about. And what it is all about is an organization made up of widows of those who served: the Society of Military Widows. It’s an important group.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it com ...
Boulder’s Best: Spirit of the Season
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

This home at 759 Fairway Drive has it all when it comes to Christmas decorations: lights, music, Santa Claus, snowmen and more.

Erin Jones Boulder City resident Erin Jones is hosting a dinner on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, for ...
Woman gives Christmas dinner to community
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day.

Dave Maxwell
Pioneers welcomed Christmas with dance
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Country folk enjoy dancing. Maybe not ballroom dancing, but good ol’ fashion square dancing, folk dancing, etc., with a fiddle, accordion and a caller. They have for a long time. Maybe some line dancing, too, now and then. Dancing is part of the human makeup, with some of us being far better at it than others. Raise your hand where you fit in.