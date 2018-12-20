Presents and gift giving are common during the holiday season and with Christmas just a few days away, the Boulder City Review visited students and community members to find out what their favorite Christmas presents were.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Christian Long, a senior at Boulder City High School, said his favorite Christmas was his dog, Hope, who was born on Christmas.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Lily Gibson, a senior at Boulder City High School, said her favorite Christmas present was definitely her Barbie Dream House.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Tanner Rogers, a senior at Boulder City High School, said his favorite Christmas was a guitar.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Dylan Smith, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary School in Boulder City, said a robot was his favorite Christmas present.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Michael Martorano, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary School in Boulder City said his favorite Christmas present was a bow and arrow because he liked the way the arrow whistled when it flew from the bow.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Mitchell Elementary School first-grader Mieke Schutlz, 6 1/2, said her favorite Christmas present was a really big stuffed dog because it was cute, fluffy and soft.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Quentin Somerhalder, 5, a kindergartner at Mitchell Elementary, said his favorite Christmas present as a blue, two-wheeled bicycle, which was fun to ride.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) David and Lynn Sommer, members of St. Andrews Catholic Church and volunteers with Emergency Aid of Boulder City shared their favorite Christmas presents. David said his was a gun, and Lynn said hers was a walking doll.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Jimmy Dunagan, senior at Boulder City High School, said a weight set was his favorite Christmas present it is gain season.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Clairese Murray, a senior at Boulder City High School, her record player was her favorite Christmas present because she loves music.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School Senior Julia Ward said her dog is her favorite Christmas present.

Presents and gift giving are common during the holiday season and with Christmas just a few days away, the Boulder City Review visited students and community members to find out what their favorite Christmas presents were.

“A bike. It was blue. It has two wheels and is fun to ride.”

Quentin Somerhalder, 5, a kindergartner at Mitchell Elementary School

“A robot, because it can dance.”

Dylan Smith, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary

“A bow and arrow. When it flew by it whistled.”

Michael Martorano, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary

“A stuffed animal. It was a dog. It was cute, fluffy, soft and really big.”

Mieke Schutlz, 6 1/2, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary

“A couple of years ago, I got a guitar. I’d always wanted to learn how to play an instrument, and they are really cool.”

Tanner Rogers, a senior at Boulder City High School

“A weight set because it is gain season.”

Jimmy Dunagan, a senior at Boulder City High School

“Definitely my Barbie Dream House.”

Lily Gibson, a senior at Boulder City High School

“My dog, Hope, was born on Christmas, and I consider her my favorite present.”

Christian Long, a senior at Boulder City High School

“Probably my record player I got a few years ago because I love music.”

Clairese Murray, a senior at Boulder City School

“My dog because I think he’s the best thing ever.”

Julia Ward, a senior at Boulder City High School

“One of the very first walking dolls that was made. She had red hair and was so precious to me.”

Lynn Sommer, a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and a volunteer at Emergency Aid of Boulder City

“When I was 14 years old, I got my first gun, a .22. It is one of the guns I still have. I still to this day take it out to Boulder City Gun Club and shoot targets.”

Davis Sommer, a member of St. Andrew’s and a volunteer Emergency Aid of Boulder City