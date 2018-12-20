Presents and gift giving are common during the holiday season and with Christmas just a few days away, the Boulder City Review visited students and community members to find out what their favorite Christmas presents were.
“A bike. It was blue. It has two wheels and is fun to ride.”
Quentin Somerhalder, 5, a kindergartner at Mitchell Elementary School
“A robot, because it can dance.”
Dylan Smith, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary
“A bow and arrow. When it flew by it whistled.”
Michael Martorano, 6, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary
“A stuffed animal. It was a dog. It was cute, fluffy, soft and really big.”
Mieke Schutlz, 6 1/2, a first-grader at Mitchell Elementary
“A couple of years ago, I got a guitar. I’d always wanted to learn how to play an instrument, and they are really cool.”
Tanner Rogers, a senior at Boulder City High School
“A weight set because it is gain season.”
Jimmy Dunagan, a senior at Boulder City High School
“Definitely my Barbie Dream House.”
Lily Gibson, a senior at Boulder City High School
“My dog, Hope, was born on Christmas, and I consider her my favorite present.”
Christian Long, a senior at Boulder City High School
“Probably my record player I got a few years ago because I love music.”
Clairese Murray, a senior at Boulder City School
“My dog because I think he’s the best thing ever.”
Julia Ward, a senior at Boulder City High School
“One of the very first walking dolls that was made. She had red hair and was so precious to me.”
Lynn Sommer, a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and a volunteer at Emergency Aid of Boulder City
“When I was 14 years old, I got my first gun, a .22. It is one of the guns I still have. I still to this day take it out to Boulder City Gun Club and shoot targets.”
Davis Sommer, a member of St. Andrew’s and a volunteer Emergency Aid of Boulder City