Everything from A to Z available at Country Store

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 10, 2025 - 10:18 am
 

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

The popular sale will be held this year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1150 Wyoming St.

Over the years, the sale has helped benefit many Boulder City organizations - Boulder City Senior Center, SafeNest, Emergency Aid, Women’s Resource Center, Southern Nevada Veterans’ Home.

According to co-chair Pandora Ahlstrom, nearly 130 volunteers have committed to help host the 78th annual sale.

“While the majority of volunteers attend this host church and/or school, many volunteers hail from other communities,” she said. “Perhaps that’s because of the good we do by donating to local and state charitable organizations, or maybe these folks simply want to be a part of this tradition. Whatever the motivation, we have been blessed by the outpouring of support.”

She went on to say that the quality and quantity of items donated throughout the year has been overwhelming.

“As in previous years, shoppers can expect high quality and low prices, although in larger quantities in almost all of our departments, especially in art and books, hardware, pets and in the kids’ room,” Ahlstrom, said. “Of special note this year are some truly remarkable items in our collectables department.”

