Community

Entries sought for Christmas parade

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
November 9, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Santa's Electric Night Parade returns Dec. 3 for its 31st year. Applications from those wishing to participate are now being accepted.

Santa’s Electric Night Parade is back this year, and is now accepting applications for those wishing to participate in the holiday tradition.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of the parade and Jill Rowland-Lagan’s 21st year participating. The CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the parade, will be making announcements from the stage with former Mayor Rod Woodbury. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and travels along Nevada Way before turning south on Fifth Street.

“My favorite things about the parade are the children and supporting the military,” Rowland-Lagan said. “Seeing the kids’ reactions is the most fun part; everything is a celebration.”

Both will be represented as special guests of Santa Claus. Joining Santa on his sleigh this year will be Little Miss and Little Mister Boulder City, parade mascot Jingle Cat, kids’ choice Grand Marshal Ruben Valdez of Ruben’s Wood Craft and Toys and two Boulder City Chamber of Commerce-appointed grand marshals from the nonprofit organization Patriot Guard Riders.

“Our local chapter of Patriot Guard Riders recently won a gold medal at the Governor’s Points of Light Awards ceremony,” Rowland-Lagan said. The annual awards ceremony honors extraordinary volunteer efforts of Nevadans and is the highest volunteer honor bestowed by the Nevada Volunteers organization and the state.

The Patriot Guard Riders is a federally registered nonprofit volunteer organization that ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military members, first responders and honorably discharged veterans.

Those wishing to participate in the parade must submit their applications by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 along with a $25 entry fee. The fee increases to $50 on Nov. 19.

Rowland-Lagan also encourages participants to enter their creations into the city of Henderson’s Winterfest parade, which will be held Dec. 2 on Water Street so they can display their floats twice over the weekend.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

