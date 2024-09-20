Eight inducted into Hall of Fame

Boulder City High School has had a long history of success when it comes to its sports programs and athletes, as evident by the somewhat-new Eagle sign entering town, which touts the school’s 134 team state championships.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review This year’s inductees into the Boulder City Golden Eagle Hall of Fame included, from left, Denise Haley, Jill Seaton-Ford, Ashley Vince, Chuck Rants, J.J. Christian, Mitch Barlow, Tim Washburn (Charger Construction), and Jim Mackley (Boulder City Elks Lodge).

While the teams have had their fair share of success, so have the athletes, coaches and community supporters behind those titles.

This past Saturday, the Boulder City Golden Eagle Hall of Fame welcomed its newest inductees during a luncheon at the high school. Prior to the homecoming game the night before, they were also recognized on the field.

Members of the 12th class of the Hall of Fame are: Ashley Vince, Chuck Rants, Denise Haley, J.J. Christian, Jill Seaton and Mitch Barlow. Contributors include Charger Construction and Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682. All were in attendance at the luncheon.

The purpose of the BCHS Golden Eagle Hall of Fame is to “honor and recognize outstanding individuals who have had a significant and lasting impact on BCHS athletics as athlete, coach or contributor.”

The Hall, which was created by former teacher/coach/athletic director Bob Northridge, adds new inductees every two to three years with at least a half-dozen chosen each time. Athletes who graduated previous to 2014 were eligible for nomination this year. Coaches and contributors are automatically eligible for nomination. Nominees not selected the first year of their nomination will have their applications placed in an active file for future years. Re-nomination is permitted.

“I got hired as athletic director in 1992 after the living legend, David Shay, retired,” Northridge said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it. I started noticing when I’d go to the state and national athletic director conferences that they had a hall of fame. I started paying attention as to how they did it and in 2000 I came back and started working on one here for Boulder City High School. The history of Boulder City is phenomenal.”

The current program is headed by BCHS Athletic Director Alex Moore.

“I believe the award to get into the Hall of Fame is a prestigious award,” Moore said earlier this year when the school began accepting nominees. “This will be my fourth class that I will be involved with inducting into the Hall of Fame, and I have had nothing but great feedback from the inductees and the community about how this is an honor to be part of. Students see the wall of plaques and some have said they want to be on that wall someday.”

Following the ceremony, each of the inductees was asked how they felt about the honor.

Denise Haley (class of 1999-softball and basketball): I’m very thankful and honored.

Jill Seaton-Ford (class of 1994- basketball, softball, volleyball): It’s an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Ashley Vince (class of 2009- golf, track, basketball, softball): I’m thankful to all the coaches that came and watched today, who were a big part of me accomplishing this award 15 years later.

Chuck Rants (class of 1980-football, baseball, basketball): I’m very appreciative of this award.

J.J. Christian (Class of 1988- basketball, track, football): I’m grateful for all my teammates and coaches who have helped me get to this point.

Mitch Barlow (class of 2005- track, soccer, baseball): I’m grateful to be part of this class and grateful to all my coaches and family who have helped me along the way.

Tim Washburn (Charger Construction): I’m very honored to be included in this class and a donator to Boulder City sports.

Jim Mackley (Boulder City Elks Lodge): This recognition is wonderful and a good thing.”