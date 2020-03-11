59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Early blooms trigger allergies

By Norma Vally Home Matters
March 11, 2020 - 3:41 pm
 

Be it higher than average rainfall or mild temperatures, it’s spring-ing early this year and weeds and blooms are abounding. Add these windy days of late, relentlessly swirling about the pollen, and we have a recipe for histamine hysteria. Complaints of sinus headaches, migraines, watery and itchy eyes, sneezing, even skin rashes and body aches have all come early this year.

I’ve always had a moderate reaction to spring here, but this year it hit hard. Praying for some new miracle in a box, I asked the pharmacist what he recommended.

“People think the only thing to do is take a pill,” says Hitesh Amin, a registered pharmacist from Albertsons Sav-on. He recommends first trying nonmedication approaches, like a long hot shower before bed and brushing your teeth while showering. “It will wash off the allergens from your skin and hair, and the heat will loosen congestion. … Then brushing will instigate clearing your throat and nose, and expectorating the allergens.”

He also suggests running a humidifier at night. “Keeping nasal passages moist fosters better respiratory health. … You know how you feel when you’re at the ocean.”

Another approach Amin recommends is taking immune-support vitamins like Emergen-C. “A healthy immune system helps fend off the body’s allergic responses to things.”

As for allergy aids, he recommends saline solutions, especially in a gel form, like NeilMed NasoGel. If additional medication is needed Amin recommends a nondrowsy antihistamine like a Loratadine tablet (i.e. Claritin).

For me, irrigating with Simply Saline has worked sinus wonders. It’s similar to using a neti pot, but faster and guaranteed sterile — a risk if the neti pot or water used in it isn’t sterilized. Antihistamine eye drops like Zaditor help too when the tearing won’t let up.

Many of us who don’t like to rely on drugs may benefit from chiropractic care. Not that adjustments “cure” allergies, but “by improving the communication between the brain and spinal cord, chiropractic care can help regulate and coordinate the body’s reaction to allergens,” according to the Palmer College of Chiropractic blog.

Back when “corona” was simply a cold one you drank with lime, the allergy/immunology community always endorsed wearing masks to reduce exposure to allergens. Especially when outdoors for prolonged periods (hiking, yardwork, etc.), wearing a proper mask will help. Sport masks like Respro Sportsta is particularly good for vigorous sports and can be found on websites like https://www.natlallergy.com and https://allergystore.com.

There are a host of measures we can take in and around the home that will reduce our exposure to allergens. Here’s my allergy busting to-do list:

■ Use minimum efficiency reporting system-rated HEPA heating, venting and air-conditioning filters and change them regularly. Look for HEPA filters that use the MERV rating system. Generally a MERV rating of 10 or higher is best for allergy sufferers.

■ Use a home air purifier. To really “clean” the air, you need a home air purifier. Before purchasing one consider room coverage area, air quality concerns, filter availability/cost, warranty and noise level. Look for “quiet operation” units.

■ Remove tree litter from around your HVAC unit. Debris buildup reduces a unit’s efficiency by blocking airflow and can actually cause your unit to age more quickly. With the unit off, remove any debris within at least 2 feet from the unit’s base.

■ Keep your windows closed and heating or air conditioning on. It’s that lovely time of year when neither the air conditioning or heat needs to run. Resist the temptation to open windows. If the air in your home feels stale, run your heating, venting and air-conditioning system in fan mode for circulation.

■ Clear pathways to entries. Clear paths of debris leading up to doors to reduce tracking in allergens.

■ Get undressed. Pollen attaches to our clothing and shoes. Contain your “outdoor” wear so it doesn’t spread more pollen around the house.

■ Lastly, make sure your car’s cabin air filter is clean. Drive with your windows closed, air conditioning on and indoor air recirculating.

Norma Vally is a seasoned veteran of home improvement; her career includes four seasons as host of Discovery Home Channel’s Emmy-nominated series “Toolbelt Diva.” A columnist and author, Vally splits her time in Southern Nevada, Los Angeles and New York City. Follow her on Facebook at Norma Vally “Toolbelt Diva” and visit her at www.NormaVally.com. Email Norma@NormaVally.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Auxiliary comes out swinging on hospital’s behalf
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to raising funds to support their cause, members of the auxiliary at Boulder City Hospital have come out swinging. Golf clubs.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Dasia Cobb pets Odie during Cops, K-9s and Coffee a ...
Seen on Scene: At Cops, K-9s and Coffee
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

(Patti Diamond) Leftover corned beef and cabbage find new life as the filling for pasties.
Pasties perfect for St. Paddy’s Day leftovers
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Next Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re like so many people, you’ll be wearing green, attempting an Irish brogue and enjoying a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner. I usually find I have leftovers, but not quite enough to make a full meal for the family. What’s a lass to do? Take a cue from classic Irish pub grub and make hand pies, or pasties, with the leftovers to make them go further.

(Patti Diamond) Spaghetti squash is an ideal substitute for pasta and pairs well with a lemony ...
Spaghetti squash perfect proxy for pasta
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Whether you wish to lose weight, improve digestive health, eat more vegetables, lower your carbohydrates or go paleo or gluten free, you’ll want to say hello to my little friend: spaghetti squash.

(Patti Diamond) Salisbury steak, which has been a staple in the American diet since the 1800s, ...
Retro dinner gets modern makeover
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Salisbury steak has been a favorite dinner in my family for decades. It’s such an old school, comforting meal from back in the day.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Ava Cramer and Louis Battaglia were among the nearl ...
Seen on Scene: At Boulder Dam Credit Union’s Annual Meeting
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Ava Cramer and Louis Battaglia were among the nearly 400 people who attended Boulder Dam Credit Union’s annual meeting and 80th anniversary celebration Feb. 19 at the Boulder Creek Golf Club pavilion.

(Sara Carroll) Sara Carroll relaxes at home with a few of the dogs she has adopted from Boulder ...
Power of paws-itivity: Pets enrich seniors’ lives
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

If you ever had any doubt about how much Nancy and Don Carlyle love their dog, Molly, all you have to do is drive by their house in Boulder City. On the front porch is a big sign with Molly’s picture that declares this is her home.

(Dave Maxwell) This pre-Civil War Union gunboat is what the Explorer might have looked like as ...
River exploration mistaken for invasion
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

A case of mistaken identity caused a great deal of concern among the early Mormon settlers in the Nevada Territory in March 1858.