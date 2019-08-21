Dogs invited to city’s ‘Pool Pawty’

Local canines will have their day at the pool during at the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The annual Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty takes place Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Pool, 891 Avenue B.

Local canines will have their day at the pool during at the Soggy Doggy Pool Pawty on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This annual event is the one day of the year dogs are allowed to swim in the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B.

It is also the final event of the pool’s summer season. The aquatics staff then will start preparing the pool for winter.

The event has two sessions: from 9-10:25 a.m. and from 10:35 a.m. to noon. Registration is limited, and costs for either session is $4 per dog by Wednesday, Sept. 4, or $6 afterward. Dogs may attend only the session for which they are registered.

The wading pool will be open for dogs that weigh 30 pounds or less.

All dogs must have a city license and proof of rabies vaccination upon registration. Only neutered or spayed pets will be permitted to attend.

Owners are responsible for the actions of their dogs, which must remain on a leash when not swimming. There must at least one human, 16 years or older, per every two dogs.

After the event, the main pool will be drained and cleaned, and the dome over it will be installed. The diving and wading pools are not open during the winter season.

The pool is scheduled to reopen Monday, Sept. 23.

Winter hours, which continue until May 1, are adult lap swim, 6-10 a.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and open swim, 4:45-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The pool is closed Sunday.

For more information, call 702-293-9286.

Soggy Doggy Rules by Boulder City Review on Scribd

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.