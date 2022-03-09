56°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Dirt bike riders share memories

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 9, 2022 - 3:38 pm
 
(Sam Walker) Members of the Boulder City Dirt Riders gathered Feb. 26, for their first reunion.
(Sam Walker) Members of the Boulder City Dirt Riders gathered Feb. 26, for their first reunion.
(Sam Walker) Memorabilia from the Boulder City Dirt Riders’ heyday was shared during its reun ...
(Sam Walker) Memorabilia from the Boulder City Dirt Riders’ heyday was shared during its reunion Feb. 26.

A nostalgic look at childhood photographs prompted a recent reunion by those who raced dirt bikes in Boulder City about 50 years ago.

About 30 people attended the Boulder City Dirt Riders’ first reunion Feb. 26.

Jim Lybarger, who helped coordinate the informal gathering, said it started after he found some old photo albums and scrapbooks that he wanted to share with friends.

“Then they said to get T-shirts with our old logo … then there was a lot of interest,” he said. “We had a really great turnout. It was phenomenal. There were plenty of smiles.”

Lybarger and Sam Walker, who also helped coordinate the reunion, said the group was started around 1970 by several fathers so their children could race dirt bikes.

Lybarger’s father, the late Benny Lybarger, owned and operated the city’s first dirt bike shop, Candyland Cycles. It was on Nevada Way where Ace Hardware is now located and had a back door that opened to the gas station, where 2 Wheels is now.

“Boulder City has been called the birthplace of dirt bike riding in Southern Nevada,” Lybarger said.

The track is about 1 mile southeast of the Boulder City Pistol and Rifle Club.

Walker, who was one of the original members of the group, said the reunion was well received by those who attended and they hope to make it a regular gathering.

In addition to Lybarger’s photos, Walker said those attending brought some memorabilia from their racing days.

“It was definitely a nostalgic moment, and every moment had a story behind it. It was very entertaining,” he said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Norma Vally) Replacing old windows can help increase energy efficiency and raise the value of ...
Replacing windows elevates aesthetics, efficiency, value
By Norma Vally Home Matters

When homeowners consider whether the cost and stress of a renovation is worth it, the answer is a resounding yes for window replacement. Benefits span from elevated aesthetics and energy efficiency, to cash.

(Getty Images) Having an emergency plan is essential in business and at home.
Planning for emergencies essential
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

The Boy Scout motto to “Be Prepared” has been ringing in my head for quite a while now. I have found that when something stays as top-of-mind, it means I probably need to take action on it. In this case, it has been in regard to the chamber’s daily operations as a business.

(Bob Morris) The height of peach trees can be lowered by as much as 25 percent. Start by removi ...
Dose of iron will help yew pine
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a 25-year-old Podocarpus on the north side of the house. It gets morning sun and afternoon shade. Every spring I apply chelated iron, but the last few years it hasn’t seemed to help much. The leaves look more yellow than green. What would you do and how long would you wait to see improvement, or to know if the plant should be replaced?

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review After approximately 29 years of owning and operating ...
Business Beat: Longtime local businessman retiring
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A longtime Boulder City business owner is retiring and trading his tools for something more relaxing.

Doug Huffmaster Luke Huffmaster shows off one of the five receptacles he recently installed at ...
Teen’s Eagle Scout project to protect wildlife
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Boy Scout used his love of fishing to help protect wildlife at the Boulder City pond for years to come.

VA has hands full with old, new claims
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Overall, the Department of Veterans Affairs in Southern Nevada has been doing an excellent job taking care of local veterans. Those individuals who have been in the area for the past 20 years can recall when treatment was not always up to par, but in recent years things have greatly improved.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Todd Huff, left, a detective with Boulder City Poli ...
Huff touched by community’s support
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

“It has been absolutely awesome to have this much support from friends, family and the community,” said Todd Huff on Friday evening as he and others gathered at the Nevada State Railroad Museum for a memorial ride and fundraiser.

(Boulder City Sunrise Rotary) Rotary International District 5300 Gov. Elizabeth “Betsy” Bar ...
Rotarians send ‘love’ to Emergency Aid
By Boulder City Review

Members of two Rotary clubs in Boulder City gathered Feb. 8 to build “birthday bags” and collect nonperishable food for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

(Norma Vally) In Ivory Coast, West Africa, green trends are turning plastic pollution into cons ...
Trip brings countrys construction, green practices to light
By Norma Vally Home Matters

I recently returned from a month-long trip to Ivory Coast (Cote I’voire), West Africa. Visiting family there, I spent most of my time in homes as opposed to hotels. From high-rise condos and single-family houses to beach bungalows, I enjoyed an insider look at what middle- to upper-middle-class homes were like.