Dinosaurs to invade pool

This Wednesday , July 25 , the Boulder City Pool is time traveling back to the Jurassic period for its 18th annual cardboard boat races with a “Jurassic World” or dinosaur theme.

File Last year's Mayor's Choice award winner, Jenny Freshour, pushes her boat, "Bad Cattitude," in 17th annual cardboard boat race at the Boulder City Pool.

The event starts with registration and boat judging at 6 p.m., with the races beginning at 7 p.m.

There are six racing groups composed of different ages, from 6 years old to 16 and older. Each group will race its cardboard boats in the pool, using waves to propel the boats forward.

“The kids sit on a pool noodle, and then they use a kickboard to create a wave motion to act as the motor to get the boat to the other end,” says Cheree Brennan, aquatic coordinator for the pool.

Medals will be given to first- and second-place winners in the boat races, and trophies will be awarded to cardboard boats in the categories of most original, best movie depiction, funniest, fastest-sinking ship or Titanic award, and the Mayor’s Choice.

In addition, prizes will be raffled off, and all registered participants will receive a dino-themed goodie bag.

This is Brennan’s fourth year involved in the cardboard boat races at the Boulder City Pool.

“I have been amazed every year by the creativity of people,” Brennan said. “It’s always fun to see what they come up with.”

Visit the Boulder City Pool at 861 Avenue B for the registration form and more information about the event.

Contact reporter Jayme Sileo at jsileo@bouldercityreview.com.