Country store returns with extended hours

Grace Community Church’s long-standing fundraiser in Boulder City, Country Store, takes place Friday and Saturday.

“This is our 71st year,” said Jan Liebhauser, office manager of the church.

The event takes place at the church, 1150 Wyoming St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

In past years, Country Store has ended at noon on Saturday, but Liebhauser said it was extended by two hours this year because people wanted to come to it after soccer games or other activities Saturday morning.

“We’re going to run until 2 to see how it works,” she said.

The two-day event features used items for sale in 16 departments, including appliances, clothes, linens, jewelry, shoes, lamps, books, music, electronics, tools and furniture.

“We have an overabundance of stuff this year. … We will truly have something for everybody this year,” she said.

To house all the items, the church utilizes all its space as well as the adjacent American Legion building.

Liebhauser said the increased number of items to sell includes 70 boxes of fabric someone donated.

“People who love to sew definitely need to show up,” she said.

In addition to the used items, Grace Community Church will have a cafe with pies for sale by the piece or whole, coffee, chili and hot dogs as well as bakery items made by church members.

The church and volunteers start setting up for the sale a week in advance; Liebhauser said people come from Utah, Arizona, California and all over to work and shop.

The money raised through the sale goes to Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Emergency Aid of Boulder City. It also helps provide scholarships for students in town and for the church’s school, Grace Christian Academy.

